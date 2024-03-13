These are the 10 best public elementary schools in SC for 2024. See how your child’s school ranked

Most parents make sure they review their child’s report cards regularly, but what about the performance of the schools they’re attending?

Niche wants to help.

The online platform, which collects data on K-5 schools in the U.S. to aid students and families when deciding enrollment, recently compiled a ranking of 716 public elementary schools in South Carolina for 2024.

Fort Mill easily led the rest of the state with six schools in the top 10. Tega Cay had two schools in the top 10.

The rankings are based on analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche’s website states. Ranking factors include state test scores, graduation rates, teacher quality and school diversity.

Below is a list of the 10 best public elementary schools in South Carolina, according to Niche. For the complete ranking of South Carolina schools, click here.

#1 Gold Hill Elementary School

Address: 1000 Dave Gibson Blvd., Tega Cay

School type: Public school

Website: https://www.fortmillschools.org/

Gold Hill Elementary School has 894 students in grades K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 78% of students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading. The school also ranks 20th for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#2 Pleasant Knoll Elementary School

Address: 2346 Pleasant Rd., Fort Mill

School type: Public school

Website: https://pkes.fortmillschools.org/

Pleasant Knoll Elementary School has 810 students in grades K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 74% of students are at least proficient in math and 68% in reading. The school also ranks 24th for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#3 Orchard Park Elementary School

Address: 474 Third Baxter St., Fort Mill

School type: Public school

Website: https://www.fortmillschools.org/

Orchard Park Elementary School has 735 students in grades K-5, with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. State test scores show that 73% if students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading. The school also ranks 10th for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#4 Doby’s Bridge Elementary School

Address: 1000 Dragon Way, Fort Mill

School type: Public school

Website: https://dbes.fortmillschools.org/

Doby’s Bridge Elementary School has 717 students in grades K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 75% of students are at least proficient in math and 72% in reading. The school also ranks 23rd for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#5 Tega Cay Elementary School

Address: 2185 Gold Hill Road, Tega Cay

School type: Public school

Website: https://tces.fortmillschools.org/

Tega Cay Elementary School has 705 students in grades K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 77% of students are at least proficient in math and 72% in reading. The school also ranks 25th for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#6 Fort Mill Elementary School

Address: 192 Springfield Parkway, Fort Mill

School type: Public school

Website: https://www.fortmillschools.org/

Fort Mill Elementary School has 745 students in grades PK and K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 63% of students are at least proficient in math and 64% in reading. The school also ranks 28th for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#7 Sugar Creek Elementary School

Address: 1599 Farm House Rd., Fort Mill

School type: Public school

Website: https://sces.fortmillschools.org/

Sugar Creek Elementary School has 776 students in grades PK and K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 55% of students are at least proficient in math and 61% in reading. The school also ranks 22nd for more diverse public elementary schools in South Carolina.

#8 Lake Murray Elementary School

Address: 1531 Three Dog Rd., Chapin

School type: Public school

Website: https://www.lexrich5.org/

Lake Murray Elementary School has 797 students in grades K-4 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1. According to state test scores, 78% of students are at least proficient in math and 82% in reading. The school also ranks fourth for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#9 Oak Pointe Elementary School

Address: 1 River Bottom Rd., Irmo

School type: Public school

Website: https://www.lexrich5.org/

Oak Pointe Elementary School has 525 students in grades PK and K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 14-1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 63% of students are at least proficient in math and 62% in reading. The school also ranks third for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.

#10 Riverview Elementary School

Address: 1300 Spratt St., Fort Mill

School type: Public school

Website: https://rves.fortmillschools.org/

Riverview Elementary School has 601 students in grades PK and K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 10 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 51% of students are at least proficient in math and 59% in reading. The school also ranks 14th for best public elementary school teachers in South Carolina.