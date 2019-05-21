1 / 11

The 10 Best Raincoats and Jackets for Women

A good raincoat or jacket is a spring must-have, and if you're in the market for a new one, you'll be happy to know that the options for women are plenty. Whether you're looking for coat with a hood or one with removable lining, we have you covered with these pretty picks. We've also included some lightweight ones that you can comfortably wear in the summer.