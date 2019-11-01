The Best Skis for Winter 2020

From Best Products

For some people, skiing is something the whole family can enjoy together over the holidays. For others (like us), skiing is life — all responsibilities get sidelined during winter months to spend every imaginable moment on the mountain. No matter which side you fall on, using a set of skis that suits your abilities, style, and terrain preference can make or break your time on the slopes.

What to Look for in Skis

Skis have come a long way from being long, skinny, metal-infused planks. And we understand that to the untrained eye, buying skis can be quite overwhelming, due to the never-ending range of shapes, designs, and features, each boasting their own "unique" advantages. To help you be less intimidated and more informed, we'll explain the most important factors to consider.

Classifications: All-mountain skis are made to roam the entire mountain, including groomed runs, moguls, and even powder. An all-mountain front ski has a thinner waist and is best for high speeds and hard carves on groomed terrain. An all-mountain back ski has a fatter waist, which helps this ski in unmaintained areas. Powder skis are the fattest of them all, and their best use is for first tracks in knee-deep snow. And those are just a few types.

Rocker and Camber: Camber is the upside-down arc underneath the center of the ski, which contacts the ground when you stand on the ski. Camber helps you initiate and finish turns, and it gives the ski a sense of energy. Rocker is the upturned portion of the ski at the tip and tail. A larger rocker in the front improves flotation on powder, but this reduces the proportion of ski that is in contact with the ground, which can decrease stability at high speeds and compromise power in turns.

Length: The length you choose depends on many things, including experience level, terrain preference, height, and weight. Generally speaking, a heavier expert male will ride longer skis, while a lighter, less-experienced male of the same height will size down. Length should not be a guess, though — use this chart to figure out what dimensions suit you best.

Widths: A ski’s width is measured in millimeters at the widest part of the tip, the narrowest part of the waist, and the widest part of the tail (referred to as “tip-waist-tail”). Of these measurements, waist width is the most relevant, as it directly affects performance. Generally speaking, a narrower waist (under 90–95 millimeters) is best for frontside skiing, a wider waist (95–105 millimeters) is an all-mountain ski, and anything bigger (105 millimeters and above) thrives in unmaintained conditions. A ski that's too narrow won’t float well in powder, and a fat ski might be harder to manage on groomers, so it’s important to consider the trade-offs based on what type of terrain you frequent.

Note: The number in each product title below refers to the waist width (example: Armada's Edollo 98 has a waist width of 98 millimeters).



How We Chose Our Picks

To compile this list of 2020's best men's skis, our editors thoroughly examined a wide variety. We carefully considered design, shape, construction, size, and style (duh!). Some skis were selected based on positive firsthand testing experiences, and others were chosen based on hours of research on current technology, trends, and surveys of user reviews.



To us, skiing is life. Seriously. We literally make zero weekend plans — other than skiing — for 4–5 months, so we never have to miss a powder day. And we hope you are just as stoked as us! So we've combined our obsession for skiing with our knowledge of the industry to provide you the most relevant information in hopes that you, too, will feel the stoke.

Check out our picks for the best skis of 2019–2020, including beginner options for the learner, intermediate skis for the all-mountain explorer, and expert planks that can crush everything in sight.

Best Overall





Pro: Rips all over the mountain

Con: Not ideal for beginners.

Looking for one ski that thrives in all conditions? Look no further than Faction's CT 3.0 — a true "one-ski quiver" that can float on deep powder, weave carefully in tight trees, blast through afternoon slush, and charge down groomers to be first in line for après-ski — all in a day's work. They are designed by and named after skiing legend, Candide Thovex — winner of the Powder Awards' Skier of the Year 3 years straight — so there's no doubt these babies will rip.

