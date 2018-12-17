The 10 bewildering presents you can buy for the Blue Jays fans on your list

Due to the cruel and unrelenting passage of time, the holiday season is upon us once again.

That means that many of you will be in gift-giving mode shortly, if you aren’t already. Although gift giving is a subtle and delicate art, a common starting point is “what does this person like?” If that’s where you’re beginning your search, there’s a chance the answer for somebody you know will be “the Toronto Blue Jays.”

If you land on the idea that you want to get someone on your list something Blue Jays related there are plenty of good options ranging from tickets, to jerseys, to signed memorabilia.

Perhaps more interesting — or at least more amusingly — there are also a number of downright bizarre things you can go for. That’s what I’m here to chronicle today, the most truly baffling things someone out there believes you will part with your money in order to obtain.

For the sake of not spending my entire life on this list, I stuck to the Blue Jays official shop, and you probably should too because things have a tendency to get the bad kind of weird over on Etsy.

Without further ado, here are the 10 most bewildering Blue Jays gift options this year in a largely arbitrary order.

10 – Blue Jays Women’s Headway Flannel Nightshirt

It’s possible I’m being a little unfair about this product, or maybe I’m just bitter about in not being available in men’s sizes. However, this shirt has a couple of basic flaws that put it firmly in the “bewildering” category.

The first is the collar and the second is the buttons. Anyone who wants to sleep in a collared shirts has a screw or two loose and buttons always potential to dig in somewhere and create a general nuisance. If you’ve got sleep in some kind of shirt make it as shapeless and featureless as possible, I say.

9 – Blue Jays Bucket Pigment Dye Cap

I think everyone can agree that bucket hats are trash in a very general sense. This one is particularly irking, though, because the whole point is that it’s a Blue Jays hat and you can barely see the damn logo.

Also it seems odd to buy someone a hat in December that’s primarily used for fishing (?) if it’s used at all. Nothing about this is going to make you popular with the person you give it to.

8 – Blue Jays 5-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

