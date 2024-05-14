The 10 cars certain to become classics to buy now – before prices go up

Despite emerging on the market nearly 30 years ago, the Peugeot 306 GTi-6 is still very affordable - Nigel Wilkins / Alamy Stock Photo

If there’s one thing that can be guaranteed about classic cars, it’s that prices will always go up. It might take a while, or it might happen before you’ve even realised – but one day, that old but significant vehicle you’ve had your eye on will be worth more than you can justify spending.

At the moment, it’s modern classics (those dating from the 1980s and 1990s) that are seeing the greatest boost in prices. Nostalgia sells and with those born in that era now approaching mid-life and with disposable income to spend on such cars, they’re becoming hot property.

Despite this, though, there are still some choice models that have escaped the rampant price inflation – and are worth looking out now, because that won’t be the case forever. Here, then, is our guide to the best modern classic cars to buy now – before it’s too late.

Saab 900 (1978-1994)

A good condition Saab 900 can be found for as little as £3000 - Heritage Images

Arguably Saab’s high-point, the original 900 combined the space, safety and idiosyncratic styling of its predecessor, the 99. It added to its precursor the pragmatism of hatchback body styles, as well as better aerodynamics and a smarter interior, all of which made it incredibly popular. Turbo versions were legendarily fast; convertibles combined open-top glamour with winter usability. Today a good 900 can be had for as little as £3,000, while even the best examples don’t tend to top £15,000

Price to pay: from £3,000

We found: 900 T16 Turbo Aero, 125,000 miles, huge history, recent gearbox rebuild, £9,500

Watch out for: Rust underneath, as well as on wheel arches; smokey turbos, particularly on earlier oil-cooled versions; noisy manual gearboxes; defunct power roofs on Convertibles

BMW M3 (E36) (1992-1999)

The BMW M3 is every bit the consummate driver's car

The second-generation BMW M3 has often been viewed with a tinge of disappointment, but don’t be fooled. It isn’t quite as sharp as its race-derived predecessor, but the combination of taut body control, oodles of grip, a slick six-speed gearbox and that fizzing, rasping six-cylinder engine mean it’s every bit the consummate driver’s car. Throw in perfectly proportioned retro styling with just the right amount of muted aggression and it’s a brilliant mix. Prices of coupé models are already sky high – but choose a saloon or a convertible and you can still grab a (relative) bargain.

Price to pay: from £12,000

We found: 1999 M3 Evolution Convertible, 85,000 miles, full service history, £15,995

Watch out for: Rattly variable valve timing units; overheating; glitching SMG semi-auto gearboxes; rusty exhausts; sloppy suspension; rusting wings and boot floors

Audi TT Mk1 (1999-2006)

The Audi TT Mk1 is a stylish car that can be bought for under £5,000 - Heritage Images

The Golf-based TT was never the world’s most exciting driving machine, but given its reputation, to choose a Mk1 TT and expect it to be the pinnacle of dynamic excellence is the definition of misplaced optimism. What the TT has always offered is sheer style: a combination of concept car looks and a gorgeously detailed, beautifully finished interior. And given what a stir it caused when it came out, it’s destined for classic status – so the fact you can currently buy a good one for less than £5,000 is faintly incredible.

Price to pay: from £1,500

We found: 2002 TT Quattro 225, 73,000 miles, full service history, £4,995

Watch out for: Jerky DSG semi-auto gearboxes; dicky fuel and water gauges; knocks and bangs from the suspension; oil leaks

Jaguar XK8 (1996-2005)

The Jaguar XK8 has aged gracefully thanks to its unique design - Heritage Images

Catch a glimpse of an XK8 in traffic these days and it’s impossible not to be at least slightly impressed. Where once the XK8 was derided for its toothy grin and overly bulbous tail, it has aged gracefully, its low, flowing roofline the perfect antithesis to the ubiquitous SUV. Inside the XK8 is no less attractive, with a glorious “Spitfire wing” slab of wood and stylish, figure-hugging seats. On the road it’s the archetypal grand tourer, too, with a smooth, burbling V8, aided – if you choose the potent XKR version – by a supercharger.

Price to pay: from £3,000

We found: 1999 XK8 Convertible, 61,000 miles, full service history, £7,995

Watch out for: Rust throughout – especially the front floorpan, chassis legs and rear suspension mounting points; defunct central locking; slipping automatic gearboxes; cracking auxiliary belts

Peugeot 306 GTi-6/Rallye (1996-2001)

The Peugeot 306 GTi-6 is faster and more practical than its predecessor - Alamy

Buyers have gone mad for the Peugeot 205 GTi, with good reason given its status as a hot hatch idol. But relatively little thought has seemingly been given to its successor in that role, the 306 GTi-6. Both this and the stripped-out Rallye derivative are just as much fun to drive, while also being faster and more practical; in fact, the 306 was the hot hatch to have for most of the 1990s. So don’t be surprised if prices rocket upward from their current low levels in the next few years.

Price to pay: from £3,000

We found: 1998 306 GTi-6, 115,000 miles, recent light refurbishment, £6,500

Watch out for: Lack of a recent timing belt replacement; overheating; defunct air-conditioning; rusty sills and front wheel arches; fuel smells inside car

Mazda MX-5 (1990-1997)

The Mazda MX-5 is a 'perfect, affordable classic', says Robbins

With rust claiming the most poorly maintained cars and clean, low-mileage examples now reaching five figures, now is a good time to dig out a sensibly priced first-generation MX-5. Mazda’s little masterpiece is renowned for its ability to combine pure, pretty styling with easy-access thrills and everyday usability – and as long as you avoid buying a rotten example, there’s very little to go wrong, making it a perfect affordable classic.

Price to pay: from £1,500

We found: MX-5 1.8, 99,000 miles, comprehensive service history, £4,995

Watch out for: Rusty sills and front wings; oil leaks; ABS warning lights; leaky power steering (where fitted); tatty seats; split plastic rear windows

Lotus Elise Mk1 (1996-2001)

The Lotus Elise Mk1 pert styling means it has retained its iconic status - Heritage Images

Julian Thomson’s pert styling made the Lotus Elise an icon – but what made it an instant classic was what it felt like when you got it on the road. The Elise’s hardcore way of doing things – you didn’t even get a carpet – was about as true to Colin Chapman’s guiding principle of simplifying and adding lightness as it’s possible to get. The result was a car that danced beneath you, responding to your every input as though by telepathy. Be fast, though, because prices are already rising quickly.

Price to pay: from £14,000

We found: 1999 Elise 1.8, 59,000 miles, full service history, £14,999

Watch out for: Cracked/crazed GRP bodywork; chassis rust; head gasket failures on versions with Rover K-Series engine; worn steering racks; stiff windows

Mercedes-Benz 190 (1982-1993)

Mercedes-Benz 190 is one of the more reliable cars of its generation - Mercedes-Benz AG

If you’re after a practical, comfortable, usable modern classic with a strong whiff of affluence about it, the 190 is pretty hard to beat. Built as solidly as any other Merc of its generation and usually pretty reliable, the 190 isn’t exactly exciting to drive, but it is smooth on the road, especially when fitted with the brilliant 2.6-litre six-cylinder engine. Despite all this, prices haven’t budged from the lower end of the spectrum for years – that won’t last forever, though.

Price to pay: from £1,000

We found: 1992 190E 2.6 auto, 112,000 miles, lots of history, £4,000

Watch out for: Failed head gaskets; rattling timing chains on pre-1988 engines; rust on inner wings and boot floors; split door trims

Volkswagen Golf Mk2 GTI (1985-1992)

The Volkswagen Golf Mk2 GTI's eight valve iteration is going for far less than similar models - Heritage Images

It might seem bizarre that the celebrated Golf GTI is in this list, the reason being that we’re suggesting the less desirable eight-valve model. While some dealers are now asking crazy money for the slightly more powerful 16-valve versions, the eight-valve has been (somewhat unfairly) overlooked – and can still be snapped up for a bargain price. This is still a fun car to drive, too, with lots of low-down urge from the torquey engine and the same chassis magic that makes the 16-valve car so sought-after. And, of course, the Golf GTI is an icon that’s sure to grow increasingly desirable.

Price to pay: from £3,000

We found: 1990 Golf GTI, 143,000 miles, recent timing belt, £4,600

Watch out for: Rust behind plastic bodykit; rough running due to clogged fuel injection; soggy gear changes caused by worn linkages; crunching into second gear

Renault Sport Clio 172 (1998-2004)

The Renault Sport Clio 172 has suprising high equipment level

The Clio 172 became something of an icon in the early 2000s as a result of its sublime handling, its urgent 2.0-litre engine and its surprisingly high equipment level, with cruise control and plush Alcantara sports seats as standard. That made it a boy racers’ favourite, but there are still tidy, well maintained examples worth looking out. Post-facelift examples are the most common, but a word to the wise: a pre-facelift model’s comparative rarity will ensure its future desirability.

Price to pay: from £2,500

We found: 2001 Clio 172 Exclusive, 106,000 miles, lots of recent work, £3,750

Watch out for: Expensive cambelt and valvetrain changes; knocking gearbox mounts; worn driveshafts; worn rear wheel bearings; rust around fuel cap and sills

For new and used buying guides, tips and expert advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder