10 cool things to know about Canadian horses

Did you know Canada has its own breed of horse?

The Canadian horse became our national horse in 2002, and because of dwindling numbers is now listed by Heritage Livestock Canada as "at risk," with numbers of new annual registrations of females between 151 and 500.

CBC talked to two Island Canadian horse owners to find out why they are so special — Evelyn Lafortune of North Milton, P.E.I., owns Molssen and Belle, and Orwell Corner Historic Village in Orwell Corner has Sean, Tartan and Urban — all, coincidentally, Molssen's offspring. The historic village is part of the provincial government's network of community museums.

1. They date back 450 years

Canadian horses descend from a shipload of horses sent to Canada in 1665 by King Louis XIV to his subjects in New France. They were likely a variety of breeds including Belgian, Percheron, Breton and Dales that mixed to become what became its own distinct breed, according to the Canadian Horse Breeders website.

Submitted by Evelyn Lafortune More

Only the hardiest survived those first tough pioneering decades, leading to their nickname as the "little iron horse."

"As a museum, it's our responsibility to interpret it in as authentic a way as possible," said Jason MacNeil, site director for the historic village at Orwell Corner. Since the village interprets the P.E.I. of 1895, the Canadian horse is as historically authentic as it gets.

2. The government used to raise them

The federal government had a breeding program for Canadian horses in 1913 after mass exports to the United States led to a dangerous drop in numbers, says the Canadian Horse Breeders website.

Rick Dunphy More

The program ended in 1940 but the Quebec government took over and kept the program running until the 1960s.

If everybody does a little bit then we can keep the breed going. — Evelyn Lafortune

Since then numbers have risen and fallen over the years — Lafortune puts their current number in Canada at about 6,000.

Lafortune has been raising Canadian horses since 1999, and said she first heard about them on CBC Radio.

"And then I researched it and thought 'Oh my God, how could I not know about this?'" She visited farms in Quebec and fell in love with the horses, bought and raised them and at one point had a herd of 12.

Story continues