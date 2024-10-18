10 dazzling pregame outfits from WNBA Finals Game 4, including Breanna Stewart's snazzy fireworks jacket

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Breanna Stewart looks on in the first half during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the NC State Wolfpack at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Welcome to For The Win’s WNBA fashion roundup, Finals edition, where we bring you all the lovely fashion from Game 4 at Target Center.

There have been some very dope outfits during this Liberty-Lynx series. In Brooklyn, there was Ellie the Elephant's custom jacket in Game 1 and Breanna Stewart's awesome clouds shorts set in Game 2. Courtney Williams wore fabulous grunge-style pants when the series shifted to Minnesota for Game 3.

For Game 4 in Minneapolis, Williams said she couldn't think about an outfit. However, several other players, like her teammate Napheesa Collier, came dressed up. Stewie also came dressed to impress, and this time, she wore a snazzy black jacket seemingly bedazzled with fireworks.

Here are nine other dazzling looks from WNBA Finals Game 4:

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Betnijah Laney Hamilton, New York Liberty

Dorka Juhász, Minnesota Lynx

Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Cecilia Zandalasini and Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx

