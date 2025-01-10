10 dead, 10K structures destroyed as LA fires turn neighborhoods into ash: Live updates

LOS ANGELES – A series of deadly wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area were still burning fiercely on Friday, decimating entire communities and leaving residents reeling as the infernos destroyed over 10,000 homes, businesses, and other structures.

Five fires remained active in Los Angeles County from the east and west, scorching more than 35,000 acres or about 55 square miles, an area larger than the city of San Francisco, according to Cal Fire. The largest blaze, the Palisades Fire, which ranks as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, scorched nearly 20,000 acres and was 6% contained.

Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire near Altadena and Pasadena was at 0% containment as it grew to over 13,000 acres. Several other fires have ignited across the county as fierce winds persisted, including the Kenneth Fire that broke out Thursday near the Woodland Hills neighborhood. The blaze initially prompted evacuation orders that have since been lifted.

More: Los Angeles forecast warns of more fire danger from Santa Ana winds

ADVERTISEMENT

The blazes turned entire neighborhoods into ash and forced almost 180,000 people to evacuate their homes. At least 10 people have died in the fires, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner's office. Authorities expect the death toll to grow.

President Joe Biden promised the federal government will cover the total cost of the wildfire response in Southern California for 180 days, with money going toward debris removal, shelter, first responders’ salaries and other measures.

Get weather and fire alerts via text: Sign up to get current wildfire updates by location

Developments:

∎ WATER ADVISORIES: Residents in Altadena, Malibu, Pasadena, Pacific Palisades and a northern section of the San Fernando Valley, including the Sylmar neighborhood, were under boil water advisories on Friday, with authorities asking residents to use bottled water.

ADVERTISEMENT

∎ FIRE SIZE: Over 54 square miles – an area larger than the city of San Francisco – have been scorched in five large wildfires in the Los Angeles area, according to Cal Fire.

∎ POWER OUTAGES: More than 260,000 homes and businesses across the state of California were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

∎ SCHOOL CLOSURES: The Los Angeles Unified School District announced all of its campuses will be closed Friday due to the fires. It is the second-largest school district in the nation with nearly 436,000 students enrolled in 2021, according to federal data.

Powerful, inferno-fueling winds to persist into next week

The gusty Santa Ana winds that have been one of the main factors in the explosive wildfire growth in Los Angeles will continue Friday morning, into the weekend and next week, forecasters said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds tonight, keeping the fire weather threat in the area focused on LA and Ventura Co into Fri morning,” read a statement from the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles. “The threat doesn't end after Friday however. Offshore winds will continue into early next week, peaking Sun and Tues/Wed.”

Los Angeles remained under a red flag warning Friday morning, with expected winds of 30 to 45 mph and some gusts reaching up to 65 mph at higher elevations. The winds are expected to lessen in intensity Friday afternoon.

Drone collided with firefighting aircraft over Palisades Fire

A firefighting aircraft was grounded on Thursday after it was struck by a drone while flying over the Palisades Fire near the Pacific Coast, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott said the incident occurred Thursday afternoon when a Super Scooper plane, Quebec 1, was hit by a civilian drone not assigned to fire operations. "Quebec 1 sustained wing damage and remains grounded and out of service," Scott said in a statement on X. "There were no reported injuries."

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighting "Super Scooper" planes refill by descending to the placid waters of bays and lakes and skimming the water’s surface to load their tanks, according to Reuters. They then release the water to douse a blaze and repeat the process until they refuel.

– Thao Nguyen

More: FAA says drone collided with firefighting aircraft flying over Palisades Fire

Arson suspect arrested near Kenneth Fire

The Los Angeles Police Department said it arrested a possible arson suspect Thursday afternoon near the Kenneth Fire in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

A statement released on the department's X account said "a male was heard stating a suspect was 'attempting to light a fire.'"

"The suspect is in custody and was transported to Topanga Station," the department said, adding, "We are continuing our investigation, and we CANNOT confirm any connection to any fire by this suspect at this time."

The Kenneth Fire erupted on Thursday and quickly spread to nearly 1,000 acres in a matter of hours, triggering evacuation orders that have since been lifted as forward progress of the fire stopped, officials said. As of Friday morning, the fire was 35% contained.

President Biden: 'Spare no expense' to fight fires

President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the deadly fires in Southern California "a major disaster" and told state and local officials to "spare no expense to fight" as the federal government would cover 100% of the cost of disaster assistance.

Biden announced the immediate availability of funding assistance and urged those affected to visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 for help.

During a briefing at the White House, Biden said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked for more funds to help battle the deadly wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres.

More: How contained are the wildfires scorching the Los Angeles area?

"Due to the magnitude of the disaster, I was talking with the governor and he requested if I could increase the federal funding that was authorized under this legislation from 75% to 90%," Biden said. "We're increasing it to 100% of all costs to be covered by the federal government for both the fire management assistance grants and what they call disaster declaration."

"I'm announcing the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for 180 days," Biden continued. "It's going to cover debris and hazard material removal, temporary shelter, first responder salaries, and all of the necessary measures to protect life and property."

Palisades Fire evacuees: 'Everybody at this point is just numb'

Some residents of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood returned home briefly Thursday to find much of their houses and possessions in cinders.

Jimmy Dunne, a longtime resident who raised his children in the area, was one of the lucky ones. Dunne walked and hitchhiked back to the neighborhood before grabbing his bicycle from his unburnt home to see the damage.

Many places he’s known for years didn’t make it. Two of his children lost their homes.

"Everybody at this point is just numb," he told the Ventura County Star, part of the USA TODAY Network, as he paused in front of the charred remains of his grocery store, a Gelson’s Market. Staff at the store knew Dunne, his family, and his dogs by name.

Police helped ferry some Palisades residents back to their homes to look through the wreckage for 15 minutes before taking them back to safety, some told local TV outlets. Among the items they went back for were essential documents and electronic devices.

Many stood waiting their turn wearing KN95 masks and ski goggles to help with the fumes. Read more here.

– Isaiah Murtaugh, Ventura County Star; Michael Loria, USA TODAY

Contributing: USA TODAY Network; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fires live updates: 10K structures destroyed as infernos rage