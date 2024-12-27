10 favorite books of 2024: ‘Martyr!’, ‘Intermezzo’ and 'James' top the list

I don’t have to tell you 2024 was a chaotic year – we’re all feeling it in our bones as December winds down. Between covering protests, the election and the Olympics, I turned to reading as a refuge in my off time. I’m sure many of you did the same.

A good book is escapist. But at its strongest, reading is an utterly transformative act – the lessons we learn, the characters we meet and the perspectives we gain become a part of our own journeys.

And, as USA TODAY's new Books Reporter, I’ve got a lot to share. Out of the 50 books I finished this year, these are the ones I loved so much I couldn’t stop talking about them. Some of these are older releases and some were published in 2024, but all of them I loved fiercely. In no particular order, here are my top 10 reads of 2024:

‘Martyr!’ by Kaveh Akbar

What it’s about: “Martyr!” is a portrait of a young Iranian American man searching for meaning. Cyrus Shams – a newly sober poet – makes his way across the U.S. as he grapples with his mother’s seemingly meaningless death decades prior. He has an obsession with martyrs and won’t rest until he figures out what it means to live a life of value.

Why I loved it: I was sobbing on the subway by the end of “Martyr!” – unfettered, unabashed sobbing (in true New York City fashion, no one batted an eye). But it also had me laughing out loud. This book hits you so deep in your chest that you’ll look up and realize you’ve missed several train stops while engrossed in the world of Cyrus Shams.

‘Intermezzo’ by Sally Rooney

What it’s about: “Intermezzo” is a tale of two brothers in the wake of their father’s death. Peter, in his 30s, is an unraveling lawyer caught between two women of very different ages. Ivan, in his 20s, is a chess prodigy falling for a 36-year-old divorcee. “Intermezzo” chronicles the brothers’ delicate dance around each other’s grief, relationships and expectations.

Why I loved it: I’ve been a longtime Rooney fan, so I couldn’t wait to get my hands on this book. And what a book it is. In “Intermezzo,” Rooney employs genius tone differentiation and plays with sibling dynamics in a way that will stick with me for years. In my review of “Intermezzo,” I called it “kaleidoscopically beautiful and intimately human.”

‘Catalina’ by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

What it’s about: Catalina Ituralde's acceptance to Harvard felt like destiny fulfilled – she's the girl from Latin America who escaped death, moved to the States to be raised by her grandparents and was chosen to attend the Ivy League university. But now, as she approaches graduation, she faces a post-grad world that wasn’t built for undocumented students to succeed. At the same time, Catalina finds herself drawn to a white student who is overly eager to educate her on her home country and an unraveling family life back in Queens.

Why I liked it: I’ve never met a character quite as distinct as Catalina Ituralde. I hope you fall in love with her dry humor as much as I did. It also has a lot more to say than your typical campus novel – you'll read about the Dream Act, ambition, sex, gender, classism, family dynamics, immigration and so much more in just over 200 pages. Cornejo Villavicencio’s fiction debut quickly cemented her as an auto-buy author for me.

‘Our Wives Under the Sea’ by Julia Armfield

What it’s about: Julia Armfield’s 2022 speculative horror novel follows a married couple in transformation. When Leah returns from a catastrophic deep-sea mission, Miri thinks her wife is finally back. But something's not quite right. As the two try to repair and restore their former life together, Miri desperately tries to keep Leah from slipping between her fingers.

Why I liked it: This is my formal apology to anyone who knew me while I read this book, because I couldn’t shut up about it (or maybe it’s a last-ditch plea to get them to read it, too). “Our Wives Under the Sea” broke my brain in the best way, and it’s a story I think about frequently even months later. Armfield’s poetic prose is haunting – sometimes beautiful, sometimes unsettling and often both.

‘Hijab Butch Blues’ by Lamya H

What it’s about: “Hijab Butch Blues” is the coming-of-age memoir of a queer hijabi Muslim immigrant. Lamya H contextualizes and compares her queerness and gender identity with the most famous stories in the Quran. It chronicles her early realizations, struggles and triumphs as a child in the Middle East and a young adult in New York City.

Why I liked it: The best books challenge what you thought you knew about the world, and this book changed the way I think about the intersection of queerness and religion. The format of "Hijab Butch Blues" is engaging and intimate. I couldn’t put it down. The audiobook narrator, Ashraf Shirazi, also made this a great listen.

‘Luster’ by Raven Leilani

What it’s about: “Luster” follows Edie, a young Black woman who can’t seem to get it right. She’s a prolific painter, but she’s failing at her art. She’s fumbling through an underpaying admin job at an all-white office. She can’t stop hooking up with the wrong men. And then she meets Eric, a middle-aged white man in a newly open marriage. Falling into a messy situationship, Edie becomes an increasing presence to his adopted daughter, who has never had another Black person in her life.

Why I liked it: This was Leilani’s debut in 2020, and I can confidently say I will read anything she writes. The writing in “Luster” is poetic and complex, and I was quickly immersed in the dysfunctional story and characters. “Luster” is packed with dark humor, jadedness and plenty of train wreck moments, but you can’t help but root for Edie along the way.

‘James’ by Percival Everett

What it’s about: "James" is a retelling of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” told from the perspective of the enslaved Jim. On the run after he overhears he’s about to be sold and separated from his wife and daughter, James reunites with Huck Finn (also fleeing from home) and the pair embark on a dangerous and transcendent journey down the Mississippi River.

Why I liked it: “James” won the National Book Award for fiction this year, and for good reason. Everett gives intelligence, humor and heart to a character readers thought they knew. The protagonist of "James" is so much more than "Jim" of Mark Twain's time: He dreams of philosophers, yearns to read and teaches enslaved children to dilute their language to pacify white slaveowners as a safety measure. “James” was a compelling, powerful read.

‘The Pairing’ by Casey McQuiston

What it’s about: “The Pairing” is an accidental run-in between two bisexual exes who cash in their vouchers for a three-week food and wine tour in Europe at the same time. Once the initial shock subsides, Kit and Theo decide this is the perfect opportunity to prove who won the breakup – with a hookup competition.

Why I liked it: The food and wine descriptions in "The Pairing" are mouth-watering. I also loved the way McQuiston subverted tired, harmful bisexual stereotypes – how often do we get a bisexual love story that’s this much fun? In my review, I wrote that reading “The Pairing” is like going on vacation yourself. McQuiston invites you to sit back and bathe in it, to lap up all the art, food and culture alongside the characters.

‘Chain-Gang All-Stars’ by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

What it’s about: “Chain-Gang All-Stars” is set in a dystopian America where prisoners fight for their freedom in the highly popular, profit-raising Criminal Action Penal Entertainment (CAPE) program. Loretta Thurwar and Hamara “Hurricane Staxxx” Stacker are teammates, lovers and the stars of CAPE. Loretta is only a few fights away from freedom. But will the corporate CAPE owners let their prize fighter go? And what legacy can Loretta leave behind for her fellow teammates?

Why I liked it: It's an action-packed, fast-paced story that sucks you in from the first page. The novel is a powerful commentary on the commodification of Black bodies and the private prison industrial complex. Adjei-Brenyah’s writing and world-building are utterly captivating.

‘Educated’ by Tara Westover

What it’s about: “Educated” is one woman’s journey from a sheltered, religious survivalist family to a Ph.D. at Cambridge University. Westover spent the first nine years of her life without a birth certificate, and she was 17 before she stepped into a classroom. This memoir grapples with narcissistic parenting, a strict Mormon family upbringing and the deeply ingrained distrust in medicine and education Westover had to unlearn on her own.

Why I liked it: I’ll admit I’m late to the game in reading Westover’s 2018 memoir, but let this serve as your push to pick up “Educated” if you haven’t read it yet. This book consumed my every thought for a week straight and became one of my book club’s favorite discussions of the year. Some of Westover's stories will horrify, others are heart-wrenching and all will leave you with a compassionate view of her search for education and liberation.

Clare Mulroy is USA TODAY’s Books Reporter, where she covers buzzy releases, chats with authors and dives into the culture of reading. Find her on Instagram, check out her recent articles or tell her what you’re reading at cmulroy@usatoday.com.

