10 of My Favorite Wines of 2018

Veneto, Italy

Importer: Louis/Dressner, ~$20

Drinking the “450 slm” is like drinking young Elvis Presley’s “Harbor Lights.” It’s unfiltered and a little rough around its edges, but ultimately elegant and romantic. Named after the elevation of its vineyard, the “450 slm” is made with traditional Glera grapes and one of few Proseccos to use native yeast. It glows a straw yellow shade, and smells of pears zested with an Italian lemon. It tastes like walking on a beach of cold, smooth, salty stones, with strong notes of apple and smoked papaya strung together by twangy acidity and carbonation that flickers like coastal lights in the distance. I’m taken not only by the quality of winemaker Ernesto Cattel’s wines (especially considering the region generally produces boring, indecipherable, mainstream bottles), but also his passion to revitalize Veneto with better farming practices and traditional winemaking. It was an incredible loss when Cattel passed away in August, and I hope to see his visions for better Prosecco, and a better Veneto, live on.