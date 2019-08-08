The 10 Flyest Sneakers Dropping This Fall

Nike x Off-White Zoom Terra Kiger 5

What do you do after you deconstruct Nike's ten most iconic silhouettes? If you're Virgil Abloh, you hit the track, pulling vibes from some of the world's fastest runners—like Caster Semenya—for his next Off-White collab with the Swoosh. And sure, your pair will look cool on Instagram, but they're built for more than that: Abloh wants you to train in them, too.

Gucci Ultrapace

When Alessandro Michele introduced heavy hiking boot-sneaker hybrids into the Gucci universe, he turned gorp-core into a full-scale fashion revolution. Now he's run a just-add-leg-warmers sneaker from the '80s through his baroque, maximalist playhouse. With four different Gucci logos, the result is the perfect pair of kicks for the sport that is fashion.

Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneaker

Virgil Abloh's first sneaker silhouette for Louis Vuitton is as rock-solid as the house's famed luggage. It takes six hours of stitching to make each shoe out of 106 different components. (In Italy, natch.) But Abloh's not precious about how to use them: He gave an early pair to Palace skater Lucien Clarke, who proceeded to thrash them around the world. Clarke's verdict? “They work so well skating,” he told GQ.

