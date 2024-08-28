10-foot python found in Pikesville backyard

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Ihab Sahal is the branch manager of "All Star Pest Management" in Catonsville. Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, he said they got a call from a man in Pikesville who saw a 10-foot python in his backyard.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories