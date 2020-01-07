Festive Football Decorations That Will Take Your Super Bowl Party to the Next Level

Hosting a 2020 Super Bowl party and looking for a few inspired ideas to make it the best yet? We've got you covered. Here, we've compiled the best DIY football decorations and party-ready hacks to keep your home looking as festive as possible. From Insta-worthy "snack stadiums" that allow your selection of Super Bowl appetizers to double as party décor, to mini foam fingers that make for excellent party favors, each and every idea we've rounded up here is bound to get your guests talking, smiling, and enjoying themselves just a little bit more.

Of course, it's not Super Bowl Sunday without all of your favorite Super Bowl recipes and Super Bowl desserts. That's why we've incorporated food into nearly every idea on our list. DIY astroturf coasters, for instance, highlight your guests' beverage of choice, while football-shaped food labels and themed, utensil-holding Mason jars make it easier for them to enjoy their favorite game day fare.

And by the way, who said football decorations have to be expensive? Most of the Super Bowl party ideas here are decidedly inexpensive—but they still manage to have a huge impact, visually speaking. It's all about being creative and making the most of what you've already got in your home. We'll show you how!