Sourav Ganguly: Sourav Ganguly played in three World Cups between 1999-2007 and led India to the final in 2003. And while his individual brilliance is without a doubt – he hit three centuries in the 2003 tournament alone – his real influence was on creating the dominant India side we see in front of us today. As an aggressive, and often outspoken captain, Ganguly turned his country into the fighting unit that they are today. Under his guidance, they turned from an easy touch away from home to world-class the world over. It was just a shame that the skipper who nurtured so many young stars was not there when it all finally came to fruition in 2011. But his record at World Cups is beyond reproach – the Bengal Tiger hit 1006 runs across 22 matches at an average of 55.88. (Image: Reuters)

