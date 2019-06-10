16 Grown-Up Backpacks That Won't Make You Look Like a Schoolkid

Sure, there's no shortage of bag styles that get the job done for grown-up guys trying to look grown-up-a brief or attaché case for example. But you don't have to rule out the backpack for good style. The classic shape is still great for its functional use, which is to say, transporting papers and laptops and maybe an extra set of clothes while keeping your hands free. You can stuff them silly and you don't have to worry about them weighing down one side of your body throughout the whole day. You just want to make sure you're getting something that fits the situation. For weekends, fun, old-school packs are all good. But for the office, you probably want to choose something with clean lines and not too much bulk. Here are 16 backpacks that even a grown-up guy can sling on without embarrassment.