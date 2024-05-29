10 key questions about Ottawa's coming garbage pickup changes, answered

Ottawa's new three-item garbage limit rolls out on Sept. 30, but staff are still sorting out some of the details. (Roger Dubois/CBC - image credit)
Ottawa's new three-item garbage limit rolls out on Sept. 30, but staff are still sorting out some of the details.

The tides of change are coming to Ottawa's bi-weekly curbside garbage pickup, with collectors set to pick up just three trash containers, bags or bulky items by the end of the year.

It's a big change considering the current — unenforced — limit is six.

Staff said the majority of households already put out three or fewer items, but when rules officially change on Sept. 30, enforcement officers will give rule-breakers a grace period.

Coun. Shawn Menard, who chairs the environment and climate change committee, said it's important to note the limit is on bins, not bags.

"The 140 litres, that's a big garbage bin, right? You're able to have three of those," he told CBC at last week's meeting. "That's a lot."

(CBC News)

The new rules were a compromise reached by council, which had been in a deadlock over the stricter guidelines proposed by staff, and the city is still ironing out some of the details.

Here's what we know so far.

What happens if I put out too much trash?

Once the new rules are in full force, anything beyond the three-item limit will be left on the curb with a tag explaining why.

If you can't avoid putting out more trash, you can pay to leave more. The extra garbage must be put in a yellow bag sold by the city in packs of four for $17.60 plus tax.

The city will take a graduated approach:

  • In October, all garbage will still be collected.

  • In November, staff will leave one item behind (regardless of how many items were set out).

  • By December, only three bags will be collected. Anything more will remain on the curb.

Staff have also been hired for a door-knocking campaign to educate households in the months leading up to the rollout, with special emphasis on neighbourhoods that have historically put out more trash.

Where can I buy those yellow bags?

That's something staff are still figuring out.

Right now, the yellow bag program is aimed at businesses, so sellers aren't spread out throughout the city. Staff have already nixed the idea of sending the bags by mail, saying the idea would be too expensive.

Staff said they'll continue to sell the bags at hardware stores and the city's seven client service centres, while exploring other options, including expanding to service centres.

Councillors have been asked to give the go-ahead to those plans at their Wednesday meeting.

City staff provided this map of where yellow bags might be sold. The existing locations (shown in green and red) don't exist in every ward.
City staff provided this map of where yellow bags might be sold. The existing locations (shown in green and red) don't exist in every ward.

City staff provided this map of where yellow bags might be sold. The existing locations (shown in green and red) don't exist in every ward. (City of Ottawa)

Does my basement renter also get three items? 

No.

Homes with basement apartments or coach houses will not have a higher item limit, with staff explaining in their report that owners pay just "one curbside garbage rate for the entire property."

What if I share a garbage area with neighbours?

One of the most vexing rollout issues for staff is how to deal with properties which use a "common pad" for garbage collection.

This can be the case for row or town houses, with the city saying these properties make up 17 per cent of homes serviced by curbside collection.

The approach makes it difficult for staff to know what each unit is setting out, and could prompt illegal dumping.

"Over the next few months, we'll be working with property managers on piloting different approaches,"  Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, program manager of long-term planning in solid waste services, told CBC.

Hoover-Bienasz said that could include providing larger collection carts.

Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, Ottawa's program manager of long-term planning for Public Works, conducts an interview at the Trail Road landfill on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, Ottawa's program manager of long-term planning for Public Works, conducts an interview at the Trail Road landfill on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, manager of long-term planning with solid waste service, says she believes the changes will encourage people to use their green bins more. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Won't there be more illegal dumping?

Two temporary bylaw officer positions will boost enforcement to account for an expected increase in people throwing their trash on someone else's property.

Menard calls it a "robust plan."

"It happens all the time, but with new programs it tends to pick up for the first six months and then we see it gradually phase out," he told CBC.

The fines differ depending on the location. Dumping in a park will cost you $205, or $265 when a mandatory victim surcharge is included. Dumping on private property — like another person's lawn — is $300 (or $365 with the surcharge), and dumping on public property — like a sidewalk — is $500 (or $615).

What if I have an infant or a family member who produces medical waste?

You can already apply for the city's special considerations program for a special pick-up of one bag of diapers or incontinence products during off weeks from garbage collection.

Staff are expanding the program to include non-hazardous medical waste, including casts, colostomy bags, gloves, masks and used dressings.

Needles and blood-soaked items won't be accepted.

And if I have both?

While the current program has a one-bag limit, exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis. Staff also say multiple members of the same household can apply through the program.

Any other special exemptions?

A new program has been developed to accommodate agricultural properties that produce unavoidable farm waste, including bale wrap and feed bags. There will be no limit on setting out this type of trash for the months of April and May.

There will be no need to register, since staff say waste collectors will get a list of eligible properties.

A green bin program in an Ottawa condominium but only 29-percent of apartment and condo buildings offer similar composting services.
A green bin program in an Ottawa condominium but only 29-percent of apartment and condo buildings offer similar composting services.

Staff say it will take time to roll out new mandatory green bin rules for condos and apartments, partly because some older buildings don't have space for a room like this. (Jean Delisle/CBC )

But what about apartments and condos…

The new limits apply only to curbside collection, but the city is also rolling out the mandatory use of green bins in all multi-residential buildings that use municipal collection services.

It's something the city has been working toward for years.

"It's a big demand from residents to have green bins in their buildings," Menard said. "They want to be doing the right thing and recycling."

Hoover-Bienasz said while the "yuck factor" remains a concern, the main delay has been because many older buildings don't have adequate space.

The tiered phase-in will take four years, ending with the largest apartments and condos. Along the way, staff will be working with property managers to come up with solutions to issues and educating residents.

A truck offloads trash at the City of Ottawa's Trail Road landfill on Feb. 27, 2024.
A truck offloads trash at the City of Ottawa's Trail Road landfill on Feb. 27, 2024.

A truck offloads trash at the City of Ottawa's Trail Road landfill on Feb. 27, 2024. The new curbside collection rules are part of the city's strategy to extend its life. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Why are we doing this, anyway?

The new garbage collection rules are part of the ongoing update to the city's solid waste master plan. The main goal is extending the life of the Trail Road landfill, which could fill up in little more than a decade, by getting people to do more composting and recycling.

Exactly how much will this plan boost diversion rates?

That's unclear. Staff crunched the numbers for the previous plan, vetoed by councillors.

"We do anticipate that participation in recycling will go up, especially for about 15 per cent of properties that currently set out above the three-item limit," said Hoover-Bienasz.

The city has a host of other ideas to deal with waste, including a new waste-to-energy incinerator.

