10 killed and 30 injured as truck crashes into New Orleans NYE crowd: Live updates

At least 10 people were killed and as many as 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday, according to a city government agency.

A truck crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS News reported, citing witnesses.

NOLA Ready, the city's official disaster preparedness agency, confirmed there was a "mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street." The incident happened around 3:15 a.m., according to the city's emergency responders.

It said there were 30 injured patients who had been transported by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, with 10 fatalities, adding: "Public safety partners are responding on scene."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bourbon Street is a nightlife hub that draws thousands for New Year's Eve celebrations in New Orleans. The city is also due to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs today in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

(Reuters contributed to this report.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 killed and 30 injured as truck crashes into New Orleans NYE crowd