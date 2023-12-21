10 limited spirits to treat yourself with for Christmas — or an outrageous NYE

(Getty Images)

Glastonbury, Taylor Swift tickets, a table at Mountain: some things are famous for their unattainability. And, if you're not quick off the mark, spirits can fall into that category too. Luckily though, there are some whiskies, Cognacs, rums and more that — with your wits about you — can be snapped up (ideal for showing off to slowcoach pals).

Whether you have a penchant for single casks from lesser-known distilleries, bottles adorning artwork from up-and-coming artists, or cool collabs between even cooler brands, this Christmas and New Year, why not treat yourself to something suitably special?

If you’re one for collecting, some of my suggestions below will be well worth their cupboard space in years to come. But, as ever, I’d always gently recommend that if you’re lucky enough to nab one of these bottles, you should really be drinking them. Tis’ the season, after all.

For Cognac connoisseurs: Jean-Luc Pasquet 2017 Cask #72

Britain’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros & Rudd, has dropped an absolute doozy with the launch of The Collective, a new annual series of spirit releases which focus on distilleries who think alike. Its first iteration, Pioneers, was curated alongside the king of cocktails, Mr Lyan, and is all about championing spirits makers who are at the forefront of sustainability — and the one Cognac in the collection is an absolute winner. Made out of vattings from the organic Cognac house’s 2016 and 2017 vintages, it elicits my favourite tasting note, fruit salad sweets, as well as peach melba and sweet sake. Only 421 bottles exist to nab. Well, 420. One of them has my name on it.

£75, bbr.com

For the rum curious: Mossburn 12-year-old Speyside in Barbados Foursquare rum casks

Mossburn has kicked off its new Cask Collaboration Series with a proverbial mic drop, by releasing a 12-year-old blend which has been finished in rum casks from the Foursquare Distillery in Barbados. The Speyside whisky has first been aged for 12 years in ex-Bourbon casks, before spending time in American oak which had previously been home to rum from the revered Bajan producer. The result? A cracking combination of peppermint, orange peel and warming spices, and something reminiscent of Christmas cake — just what you’d expect from combining Speyside whisky and Barbados rum.

£65.50, thewhiskyexchange.com

For crafters: Renais Artwork Edition

Want a piece of artwork from a British film star? Well, the new artwork limited edition from Renais gin has been designed, painted and inscribed by actress and activist (and, er, Renais co-founder) Emma Watson. Inspired by the gin’s heritage, the designs have also been turned into stickers, so you can decorate your Renais bottle as you wish. It’s also worth mentioning that the gin itself is absolutely delicious, made using recycled grapes and with botanicals like acacia honey, linden flowers and grains of paradise.

£60, renais.co.uk

For umami fiends: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami

Pioneers of Japanese food and Scotch whisky combine in this bonkers but brilliant limited release from Johnnie Walker. Master blender Emma Walker and Japanese chef Kei Kobayashi have joined forces and released a whisky which encapsulates the ‘fifth taste’ — aka, umami. Only one in 25,000 casks made the cut when trying to capture this ever-elusive character. Each whisky in the blend has been chosen for its umami character — the final liquid screams of smoked meat, blood oranges and a touch of salt and pepper. It’s also suggested that you drink it with caviar to enhance its incredible flavour — sold.

£290, masterofmalt.com

For collectors: White Peak cask aged rum 2023

Derbyshire might not be famous for making rum, but the folks at White Peak are big names when it comes to make bloody good spirits. This tiny batch of their fourth edition rum has been made using South American panela (a solidified sugar cane juice) and aged for at least 28 months in bourbon before a further 16 months in virgin oak. Cream soda, salted caramel, tinned peaches and crème brûlée are tasting notes it's impossible to say no to. Most releases from White Peak are sell-out collectibles, so you should probably get your skates on.

£35, whitepeakdistillery.co.uk

For maniacal martini drinkers: 58 and Co x Citizens of Soil Olive Oil Vodka

It’s finally happened — my love for olive oil Martinis has been immortalised in the first release from 58 and Co’s new CO-LAB Series. Carmen O’Neal has collaborated with Sarah Vachon, founder of olive oil brand Citizens of Soil, to make just 75 bottles of this first batch using excess olive oil from its 2021 harvest. It took 18 months of experimentation to get to this final liquid, which is criminally delicious straight from the freezer in a Dirty Martini — creamy texture, green olive notes and a clean finish. Nab one of these, and you’ll be the real Santa this Christmas, or a party-saver come NYE.

£49, 58andco.com

For rye heads: Michter’s 10-year-old rye

Sound the alarms: having sold out in July 2022, we finally have Michter’s 10-year-old rye back on UK soil. This American whiskey maker is a cult favourite and this is a benchmark in my household. Aged in the brand’s signature new fire-charred American oak barrels, and carefully nurtured by master of maturation, Andrea Wilson, it is a herbal and honeyed number, with that signature rye spice making it beautifully warming, especially in colder months. Do yourself a favour and grab it before it inevitably goes again.

£190, masterofmalt.com

For agricole appreciators: Rhum J.M. 11-year-old Amathus Special Selection

Anything coming out of this rhum agricole distillery on Martinique is worth a look in, but this single barrel was chosen especially to mark Amathus’ 40th anniversary. Nestled at the foot of a volcano, it uses water from a volcanic spring and its sugarcane, which it grows on the premises, is crushed within an hour of harvest, which results in a particularly characterful agricole. This one in particular has beautiful toasted notes and is jam packed with JM’s signature tropical fruits and nuts. Heaven with Christmas pud.

£120, amathusdrinks.com

For new world whisky newbies: The Heart Cut #1 Stauning Distillery

New independent bottler The Heart Cut works with distilleries from far-flung places to bottle single casks, and bring small batches to whisky lovers looking for something special. The first of its partners was the brilliant Stauning Distillery from the west coast of Denmark, who have been paving the way for Scandi whisky. This particular bottling is a heather-smoked single malt using local grains and foraged heather and has been finished for seven months in Madeira casks. There are barbecue, bonfire and burnt caramel notes with a backbone of salinity. Bold and beautiful stuff.

£68.50, theheartcut.com

For art lovers: El Rayo Limited Edition Plata

As if this tequila brand wasn’t already easy on the eye, El Rayo has partnered with self-taught Mexico City-based artist and designer Alejandra García y Gutiérrez to created a limited edition bottle for its Plata tequila. Her art focuses on abstract geometric forms and bold, vibrant colours, and this design in particular is a representation of the brand name’s origins — ‘el rayo’ means lightening in Spanish. The liquid inside is its classic herbal, citrus and peppery Plata, and once you’ve finished the tequila, this makes for a very cool vase. There are only 500 up for grabs — do the right thing.

£49.95, elrayotequila.com