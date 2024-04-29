The 10 longest-range electric cars – including one that does more than 500 miles

Alex Robbins
·6 min read
The latest wave of electric cars are capable of some very respectable ranges
The latest wave of electric cars are capable of some very respectable ranges - John Walton/PA Wire

The recent cooling of interest in electric cars has shown that plenty of buyers are put off by the prospect of their range anxiety – that is to say, ending up with an electric car that simply can’t go as far as they need it to on a single charge.

For all that, the ranges of electric cars are always increasing; indeed, the latest models are capable of travelling some very respectable distances between charges; the sort that will allow for many people to do the week’s commuting on a single charge, and still have enough left in the “tank” for a day out at the weekend.

Cars like these, which will need charging less often, could be an answer to the prayers of those who want an electric car, but don’t have a driveway on which to charge them. And for those that do, they mean destinations further afield are within easier reach – and that presents the possibility of an EV as a sole car in the household.

So what are the longest-range electric cars on sale in the UK today? We’ve found the 10 best, and ranked them in order of their official WLTP range. These figures are usually overly optimistic, as we’ve often discussed, but they are still useful for the purposes of comparison – as here. And for the first time ever, one of these cars may just have nudged over the 500-mile mark.

Best electric cars for longest range

10. Renault Scenic E-Tech – 379 mi

The Renault Scenic E-Tech has recently been voted Car of the Year
The Renault Scenic E-Tech has recently been voted Car of the Year

It’s this year’s European Car Of The Year, and it isn’t too hard to see why the Scenic won the judges over. Yes, it’s a shame that Renault has foregone the original Scenic’s versatile MPV shape in favour of yet another SUV, but this is still a pragmatic choice replete with a delightful interior and – most notably of all – a far longer range than most of its rivals can offer.

9. Polestar 4 – 379 mi

The Polestar 4 has a camera-based rear-view mirror and, controversially for some, no rear screen
The Polestar 4 has a camera-based rear-view mirror and, controversially for some, no rear screen

You’d never have guessed it from the name, but the 4 is Polestar’s fourth model – smaller than the 3, and larger than the 2, albeit sharing the latter’s not-quite-an-SUV, not-quite-a-saloon form factor. We’ve yet to drive it, but given Polestar’s track record, expect a classy cockpit and an emphasis on agility – though the camera-based rear-view mirror and lack of a rear screen is bound to put some people off.

8. Mercedes-Benz EQE – 380 miles

Mercedes-Benz EQE longest range electric cars evs best miles battery charge uk 2022
The Mercedes-Benz EQE is ‘beautifully made and stunning inside’

Hot on the heels of the EQS comes the EQE, Mercedes’s smaller, slightly more affordable luxury electric saloon. In production form it can’t quite live up to the Model S-beating 410-mile range Mercedes promised, but 380 miles in EQE350+ form is still not to be sniffed at, and betters almost anything else that the EQE could call a direct competitor. The EQE is beautifully made and stunning inside, though keep in mind that its back seats and boot aren’t the most spacious.

7. BMW iX – 382 mi

BMW iX longest range electric cars evs best miles battery charge uk
The BMW iX is the longest-range electric SUV on sale in the UK

The first thing you’ll probably note about the BMW iX is its controversial styling – you’ll either love or hate its narrow headlights, tall grille and drooping tail. But what’s less obvious is that it’s also currently the longest-range electric SUV on sale in the UK – at least, if you choose the xDrive 50 M Sport model, with its thumping great 111kWh battery. See past its looks, and the iX is also fast, quiet and smooth to drive – and it comes with a gorgeous interior swathed in eye-catching details.

6. BMW i7 – 387 mi

BMW i7 longest range electric cars evs best miles battery charge uk
The BMW i7 is both spacious and luxurious

BMW’s challenger to the Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives at a slight disadvantage – unlike its rival, it isn’t built on a bespoke EV platform, but must instead share its bones with the upcoming 7-Series luxury saloon. You can see this in the shorter range, but don’t dismiss the i7 out of hand; it’s every bit as luxurious inside, not to mention just a little bit more spacious. And if it can achieve the 387-mile range BMW is promising, that will be more than sufficient for most buyers.

5. Tesla Model 3 – 390 mi

The Tesla Model 3 offers a minimalist interior and vast interior space
The Tesla Model 3 offers a minimalist interior and vast interior space

After a recent price cut and heavy update, Model 3 prices have fallen back almost to the point where they were a year ago, and that makes it good value once again (although buyers who paid £5,000 or so more for their cars last year might argue otherwise). Either way, the Model 3’s rather lovely, minimalist interior, vast interior space and welter of hi-tech gadgetry, make it an extremely strong electric car, and recent improvements have made it better to drive, too.

4. Polestar 3 – 392 mi

Initial signs are promising for the Polestar 3
Initial signs are promising for the Polestar 3

Difficult third album, or third time lucky? Time will tell, but the initial signs are promising for the Polestar 3, a svelte big brother for the 2 that’ll boast more space while remaining competitive on range. That’s thanks to a 107kWh battery that’ll help nudge it up to a maximum of 392 miles – more than any of its rivals. Inside, expect more of the Sino-Scandi chic we’ve come to know and love from Polestar.

3. Polestar 2 – 406 mi

For the price, no EV will go as far as the Polestar 2
For the price, no EV will go as far as the Polestar 2

The 2 has long been one of our preferred electric cars, and for the price, no EV will go as far as this – it even beats the long-range version of the Tesla Model 3, one of its key rivals. On top of that, the 2 offers a gorgeous interior replete with high-quality materials, and a slick driving experience that combines just the right amount of tautness from the suspension with sweet handling and plenty of grip.

2. Fisker Ocean – 440 mi

The Fisker Ocean offers an impressive range and smart design
The Fisker Ocean offers an impressive range and smart design

We’ve yet to get behind the wheel of the Ocean, but as the latest brainchild of Danish entrepreneur and designer Henrik Fisker, it shows some promise, especially given the 440-mile range of the top Extreme version. The Ocean’s smart design and Tesla-esque cockpit will certainly win it fans – though given Fisker’s current financial woes, there are question marks surrounding the company’s survival.

1. Mercedes-Benz EQS – 503 mi

Mercedes-Benz EQS longest range electric cars evs best miles battery charge uk
The Mercedes-Benz EQS could be the first production electric car to break the 500-mile range barrier

The Mercedes EQS has been Britain’s longest-range electric car for a while, and for 2024, Mercedes has boosted the battery size to a whopping 118kWh. While official WLTP range figures have yet to be released, Mercedes says that equates to an additional 51 miles of range. Added to the 452 miles that the previous car could manage, that should take official range to a whopping 503 miles – which would make this the first production electric car to break the 500-mile range barrier, and would likely equate to a real-world range of between 350 and 400 miles.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 10 Cars Baby Boomers Should Avoid Buying

    Baby boomers expect to get what they pay for, especially when it comes to cars. No one wants to end up with a clunker. The car-buying process may have changed throughout the years, but there are still...

  • I’m a Car Expert: Here are 3 Reasons I’d Never Buy a Used Car From a Dealership

    Shopping for a used car is an important financial decision: If you do your research and find one that will last for a while, you can budget for regular maintenance with relative confidence that you'll...

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Hyundai, BMW, Jaguar among 39,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 39,610 vehicles. This includes Hyundai, BMW and Jaguar vehicles.

  • 3 women from India killed after speeding SUV goes airborne in S.C. crash

    Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said.

  • RCMP respond to head-on crash after woman drives wrong way down Highway 99

    SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say a woman is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after driving the wrong way down Highway 99 and crashing into oncoming traffic. They say police received a call about the crash on the highway, about 50 metres east of the Highway 91 junction, just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday. The RCMP say a 68-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan struck a Mercedes sedan head-on. They say both vehicles were significantly damaged, and the driver and passenger

  • Driverless semis will soon carry freight along Texas highways

    In less than nine months, Aurora Innovation Inc., an autonomous transportation company, will launch up to 20 driverless trucks carrying loads on Texas highways for partners such as FedEx, Uber Freight and Werner. (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski)

  • At least 123 Chinese automakers are facing off against Tesla for EV dominance

    Competition in China's EV market has become stiff. But only a few brands vie for EV dominance.

  • Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on US roads

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board. A quarter-mile ahead, the truck's sensors spotted a trash can blocking one lane and a tire in another. In less than a second, it signaled, moved into the unobstructed lane and rumbled past the obstacles. The self-driving semi, outfitted with 25 laser, radar and camera sensors, is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc. Late this year, Aurora plans t

  • In China, Elon Musk scores wins on the path to self-driving cars

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Elon Musk made progress towards rolling out Tesla's advanced driver-assistance package in China on a whirlwind weekend trip to Beijing, sending the company's shares up by almost 18% on Monday. Key questions remain, however, on whether Tesla can secure government approvals to transfer data overseas that could prove pivotal in its development of autonomous vehicles. Musk arrived in the Chinese capital on an unannounced visit on Sunday, intending to discuss the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and the data-transfer permissions, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Explainer-What is Tesla's Full Self-Driving and why its China rollout matters

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Sunday on an unannounced visit, where he was expected to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Chinese state media reported that he met Premier Li Qiang in Beijing but did not say what they discussed. Musk posted a photo of himself with Li on his social media platform X, saying "Honored to meet with Premier Li Qiang."

  • Deputy on ‘lewd and lascivious’ call kills pedestrian — who he says was related to call

    The accident happened near the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

  • Interstate closed after fiery train derailment in New Mexico near Ariz. border

    A major interstate highway remained closed Saturday and dozens of properties were under evacuation orders after a freight train derailment in New Mexico, near the state line with Arizona.

  • Construction set to begin on new roundabout along Highway 101

    SLO County Public Works broke ground on the project on Friday.

  • Elon Musk visits China to talk self-driving tech

    STORY: Elon Musk met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing in a&nbsp;surprise&nbsp;trip on Sunday (April 28).The visit was to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving software, and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Full Self-Driving software, or FSD, is the most autonomous version of Tesla's Autopilot software launched four years ago. However, the U.S. electric vehicle maker has yet to make it available in China, its&nbsp;second-largest market globally.Musk said this month Tesla may make FSD available to customers in China “very soon.”Industry experts say the complicated and busy traffic conditions in China provide more scenarios that are key for training autonomous&nbsp;driving algorithms at a faster pace.But Tesla is grappling with falling sales and an intensifying price war for EVs led by Chinese brands.There are also safety concerns.Tesla&nbsp;recalled more than 2 million vehicles in the United States in December&nbsp;to install new Autopilot safeguards.U.S. auto safety regulators said on Friday (April 26) they had opened an investigation&nbsp;into whether that was&nbsp;adequate following a series of crashes.Tesla shares are down almost a third since the start of the year as concerns have grown about the EV maker's growth trajectory.&nbsp;

  • US opens probe into 130,000 Ford vehicles over hands-free tech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening an investigation into Ford Motor's hands-free driving technology BlueCruise after two fatal crashes involving Mustang Mach-E SUVs striking parked vehicles, the agency said on Monday. The agency's preliminary evaluation into 130,000 2021-2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles is the first step to determine whether the vehicles pose an unreasonable risk to safety. Ford said it is working with the NHTSA to support its investigation.

  • Police seek witnesses to fatal collision involving pedestrian

    Ottawa police are seeking witnesses to a fatal early morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Metcalfe.Officers were called to 8th Line Road near Walker Road in the city's rural south end at 2:37 a.m. Sunday, according to an afternoon news release.Police did not share other details about the collision.Ottawa's paramedic service told CBC it was actually paramedics from the United Counties of Prescott and Russell who were called to the scene.That paramedic service said Sunday they c

  • RPT-Foreign automakers eager for Chinese partners at Beijing auto show

    Global automakers including Volkswagen and Toyota came to this year's Beijing auto show looking to catch up to surging China EV makers that are dominating the world's largest auto market. The show that started this week showcased a marked shift in attitude among some foreign automakers, industry executives said. After being impressed by the bold leaps made by BYD and other Chinese automakers at last year's event in Shanghai, foreign automakers are now avidly searching for Chinese partners and announcing new tie-ups, the executives said.

  • I’m a Financial Planner: Here’s How Much Money I Recommend Spending on Your Car Per Year

    For most of us, having a car is pretty much a non-negotiable. Whether it's for daily commuting, running errands or taking trips, it's an essential part of modern life, like it or not. But having a car...

  • Police Investigate a Triple Fatal Crash in Berlin

    Police Investigate a Triple Fatal Crash in Berlin