The 10 longest-range electric cars – including one that does more than 500 miles

The recent cooling of interest in electric cars has shown that plenty of buyers are put off by the prospect of their range anxiety – that is to say, ending up with an electric car that simply can’t go as far as they need it to on a single charge.

For all that, the ranges of electric cars are always increasing; indeed, the latest models are capable of travelling some very respectable distances between charges; the sort that will allow for many people to do the week’s commuting on a single charge, and still have enough left in the “tank” for a day out at the weekend.

Cars like these, which will need charging less often, could be an answer to the prayers of those who want an electric car, but don’t have a driveway on which to charge them. And for those that do, they mean destinations further afield are within easier reach – and that presents the possibility of an EV as a sole car in the household.

So what are the longest-range electric cars on sale in the UK today? We’ve found the 10 best, and ranked them in order of their official WLTP range. These figures are usually overly optimistic, as we’ve often discussed, but they are still useful for the purposes of comparison – as here. And for the first time ever, one of these cars may just have nudged over the 500-mile mark.

Best electric cars for longest range

10. Renault Scenic E-Tech – 379 mi

The Renault Scenic E-Tech has recently been voted Car of the Year

It’s this year’s European Car Of The Year, and it isn’t too hard to see why the Scenic won the judges over. Yes, it’s a shame that Renault has foregone the original Scenic’s versatile MPV shape in favour of yet another SUV, but this is still a pragmatic choice replete with a delightful interior and – most notably of all – a far longer range than most of its rivals can offer.

9. Polestar 4 – 379 mi

The Polestar 4 has a camera-based rear-view mirror and, controversially for some, no rear screen

You’d never have guessed it from the name, but the 4 is Polestar’s fourth model – smaller than the 3, and larger than the 2, albeit sharing the latter’s not-quite-an-SUV, not-quite-a-saloon form factor. We’ve yet to drive it, but given Polestar’s track record, expect a classy cockpit and an emphasis on agility – though the camera-based rear-view mirror and lack of a rear screen is bound to put some people off.

8. Mercedes-Benz EQE – 380 miles

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is ‘beautifully made and stunning inside’

Hot on the heels of the EQS comes the EQE, Mercedes’s smaller, slightly more affordable luxury electric saloon. In production form it can’t quite live up to the Model S-beating 410-mile range Mercedes promised, but 380 miles in EQE350+ form is still not to be sniffed at, and betters almost anything else that the EQE could call a direct competitor. The EQE is beautifully made and stunning inside, though keep in mind that its back seats and boot aren’t the most spacious.

7. BMW iX – 382 mi

The BMW iX is the longest-range electric SUV on sale in the UK

The first thing you’ll probably note about the BMW iX is its controversial styling – you’ll either love or hate its narrow headlights, tall grille and drooping tail. But what’s less obvious is that it’s also currently the longest-range electric SUV on sale in the UK – at least, if you choose the xDrive 50 M Sport model, with its thumping great 111kWh battery. See past its looks, and the iX is also fast, quiet and smooth to drive – and it comes with a gorgeous interior swathed in eye-catching details.

6. BMW i7 – 387 mi

The BMW i7 is both spacious and luxurious

BMW’s challenger to the Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives at a slight disadvantage – unlike its rival, it isn’t built on a bespoke EV platform, but must instead share its bones with the upcoming 7-Series luxury saloon. You can see this in the shorter range, but don’t dismiss the i7 out of hand; it’s every bit as luxurious inside, not to mention just a little bit more spacious. And if it can achieve the 387-mile range BMW is promising, that will be more than sufficient for most buyers.

5. Tesla Model 3 – 390 mi

The Tesla Model 3 offers a minimalist interior and vast interior space

After a recent price cut and heavy update, Model 3 prices have fallen back almost to the point where they were a year ago, and that makes it good value once again (although buyers who paid £5,000 or so more for their cars last year might argue otherwise). Either way, the Model 3’s rather lovely, minimalist interior, vast interior space and welter of hi-tech gadgetry, make it an extremely strong electric car, and recent improvements have made it better to drive, too.

4. Polestar 3 – 392 mi

Initial signs are promising for the Polestar 3

Difficult third album, or third time lucky? Time will tell, but the initial signs are promising for the Polestar 3, a svelte big brother for the 2 that’ll boast more space while remaining competitive on range. That’s thanks to a 107kWh battery that’ll help nudge it up to a maximum of 392 miles – more than any of its rivals. Inside, expect more of the Sino-Scandi chic we’ve come to know and love from Polestar.

3. Polestar 2 – 406 mi

For the price, no EV will go as far as the Polestar 2

The 2 has long been one of our preferred electric cars, and for the price, no EV will go as far as this – it even beats the long-range version of the Tesla Model 3, one of its key rivals. On top of that, the 2 offers a gorgeous interior replete with high-quality materials, and a slick driving experience that combines just the right amount of tautness from the suspension with sweet handling and plenty of grip.

2. Fisker Ocean – 440 mi

The Fisker Ocean offers an impressive range and smart design

We’ve yet to get behind the wheel of the Ocean, but as the latest brainchild of Danish entrepreneur and designer Henrik Fisker, it shows some promise, especially given the 440-mile range of the top Extreme version. The Ocean’s smart design and Tesla-esque cockpit will certainly win it fans – though given Fisker’s current financial woes, there are question marks surrounding the company’s survival.

1. Mercedes-Benz EQS – 503 mi

The Mercedes-Benz EQS could be the first production electric car to break the 500-mile range barrier

The Mercedes EQS has been Britain’s longest-range electric car for a while, and for 2024, Mercedes has boosted the battery size to a whopping 118kWh. While official WLTP range figures have yet to be released, Mercedes says that equates to an additional 51 miles of range. Added to the 452 miles that the previous car could manage, that should take official range to a whopping 503 miles – which would make this the first production electric car to break the 500-mile range barrier, and would likely equate to a real-world range of between 350 and 400 miles.