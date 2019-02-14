Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone and while this season was relatively quiet, there were still a few standout moments to highlight. Many brands are trying to navigate the changing landscape of traditional runway shows, but in the midst of the unknown, there were several new runway debuts worth noting, along with a few gimmicks that we unabashedly enjoyed anyway (hello Barry Manilow singing "Copacabana" on the runway). From the inspiring to the unexpectedly fun, these were the best moments from the New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 runways.