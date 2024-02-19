Sudanese woman accused of murdering three children including a 10-month-old baby

A Sudanese woman has been accused of murdering three children, including a 10-month-old baby boy at a home in Bristol in the early hours of Saturday evening.

The children are believed to be Fares Al Bashh, a 7-year-old boy, Joury, a three-year-old girl and Muhamed, a 10-month-old boy.

The 42-year-old woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is being held in custody in hospital where she is recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police have not formally identified the children and said post-mortem examinations are expected to be finished by the end of the week.

The alleged murder is an isolated incident with no further threat to the community, police said.

It is understood the woman and her husband had moved from Sudan, to the UK around seven years ago.

The woman is said to have been struggling with her mental health in the weeks beforehand, according to Sudanese friends, and had been in contact with social services.

Police set up a tent in the garden of the Bristol home where three children were found dead - Lee Thomas

The eldest child is understood to have attended Sea Mills primary school, which temporarily closed its doors on Monday morning.

Social media pictures show a joyful Fares dressed in traditional Sudanese clothing giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Joury can be seen smiling in front of a cake with friends.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen, in a press conference outside the family home in the suburb of Sea Mills, confirmed their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

She said: “We have been humbled by the community response to this tragedy.

“At a time of great sadness and disbelief, we’ve seen spontaneous acts of care and support.

“Within hours of the incident occurring, a local church was opened up for people to gather and mourn.

She added: “The death of such young children is a great shock to the whole community and this incident has had a profound and deep impact on all of us in the police.”

The force confirmed they have referred themselves to the police watchdog as they had contact with the family earlier this month.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol after three children were found dead at a property - Ben Birchall/PA

Ms Bashar described the children as “the most beautiful souls”.

She added: “Those children were very happy, they were amazing.

“The oldest child, Fares, was a very smart bubbly boy, he was very friendly, he was very curious about everything.

“His attitude was like an adult. I just can’t believe it. I don’t even want to believe it.”