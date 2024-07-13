After 10 months of war, the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza gets inexorably worse

As the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza enters its 10th month, NGOs are once again sounding the alarm. The Palestinians, who have been displaced several times in the enclave on the Israeli army’s orders, are crammed into overcrowded areas where humanitarian aid can no longer get through.

As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its tenth month, vast military operations are being carried out in Gaza, making the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave inexorably worse.

The conflict has displaced over 80% of the territory’s 2.3 million people. In Gaza City where 300,000 to 350,000 people are crowded together, according to the UN, Israel has intensified military operations in various neighbourhoods and issued multiple evacuation orders.

A leaflet seen by an AFP correspondent reads: "To all those present in Gaza City, the safe passages will allow you to pass quickly and without inspection from Gaza City to shelters in Deir Al-Balah and Al-Zawiya [in central Gaza]." "Gaza City will turn into a dangerous battlefield," continues the leaflet.

Many residents refuse to comply with the evacuation orders. Testimonies are pouring in on social media. "We will die but we won't go south. We have endured starvation and bombs for nine months and we are ready to die as martyrs here," wrote Mohammad Ali, 30, in a text message to Reuters.

