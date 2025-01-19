10-Year-Old Blind Boy Who Jammed with Travis Barker Loses Family Home in L.A. Fires: ‘I Knew We Had to Go,’ Mom Says

“I just love where we lived,” Grayson, who was born with a chromosomal disorder that affects his vision, said in a clip on Instagram

A 10-year-old blind boy from California who once jammed with Travis Barker has lost his home in Los Angeles' Eaton fire.

Grayson Roberts — who was born legally blind due to a chromosomal disorder — lived with his mother, Terica Roberts, and two brothers in Altadena, according to local news outlet KTLA 5.

Tericia told the outlet that the sky over their home turned red as the fire spread on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The family then smelled smoke and could see flames in the nearby mountains when they stepped outside their door.

“At the rate the wind was blowing, I knew we had to go,” Terica recalled.

She said she and her children grabbed everything they could before evacuating. They discovered their home was gone the following day.

In a Jan. 17 Instagram video shared by the nonprofit Big Talk, an organization that is currently attempting to assist victims of the L.A. fires, Grayson described the moments leading up to when his family was forced to flee their home, as well as the impact the tragedy has had on his life.

“I lost all my Braille stuff, my Legos, my instruments,” the aspiring drummer said, before adding that the hardest part about the experience wasn’t losing his stuff but his neighborhood.

“I just love where we lived,” Grayson said.



According to a GoFundMe set up for the Roberts family, Grayson — who has undergone 37 surgeries to help his vision — is known for his big smile and positive energy. He sells lemonade to help fund his dreams of world travel, and in 2024 he raised enough money to buy 200 canes for the blind in Ghana.

Grayson’s positivity caught the attention of musician and L.A. local Travis Barker in the summer of 2023. The Blink-182 drummer surprised Grayson while he was outside selling lemonade, and the pair ended up jamming together.

The Eaton Fire — which burned alongside several other major fires in Southern California in January — is now considered the most destructive fire in the state's history, according to CNN. Authorities estimate that more than 7,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed in the Altadena community through which it burned, per the outlet.

In addition to the GoFundMe set up for the Roberts family, a donation site has been created to help them rebuild their lives after the fire.



