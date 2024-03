Reuters

Shares of Kering are expected to open down on Wednesday, after the company warned first quarter sales at its star label Gucci would drop by around 20% due to weakness in Asia. The warning underscores the challenge Kering faces as it seeks to reignite sales momentum at Gucci, which accounts for half of group sales and two-thirds of profit, while navigating economic headwinds in key markets - especially China. The label is undergoing a design overhaul under the creative direction of Sabato de Sarno as it seeks to regain ground lost to rivals like LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Dior in recent years.