10-year-old boy from Maryland bitten by shark while on vacation in Bahamas, police say

A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bitten by a shark while on vacation in the Bahamas on Monday.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the attack occurred around 4 p.m. local time on Monday during an "expedition in a shark tank" at a local resort on Paradise Island, just off the coast of Nassau.

The boy was bitten on his right leg and transported to a local hospital where he was in stable condition.

Police said they're investigating the incident, and no additional information has been released.

Boston woman also attacked in Bahamas

The Monday attack comes just a month after a 44-year-old woman from Boston was killed by a shark while paddleboarding off the coast of a resort in the Bahamas.

Shark attack: Boston tourist killed by shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, police say

The woman, whose name was not released, was less than a mile from the shoreline of a Sandals resort in New Providence when she was attacked. A lifeguard who witnessed the incident went out and brought her and a family member to shore.

Medical technicians determined that the woman died at the scene.

How common are shark attacks?

Generally between 50 and 100 unprovoked shark bites are documented each year, according to the Florida Museum at University of Florida, with the most reported attacks occurring in the U.S.

In 2022, there were 57 unprovoked bites worldwide, compared to 32 provoked bites (which occurs when a human initiates the interaction), per the Florida Museum.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shark attack at Paradise Island, Bahamas: Maryland boy, 10, bitten