10-Year-Old Girl Being Held Hostage by Mom at Knifepoint Is Accidentally Tased by Police During Rescue

The 48-year-old mother was arrested by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and now faces charges including receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of children

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has launched an "extensive review" after an officer "inadvertently" tased a 10-year-old girl while responding to a hostage situation.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 12, when officers were attempting to rescue the girl, who was being held hostage at knifepoint by her mother at the time, authorities said in a release posted on the city's website.

The officers encountered the hostage situation after initially being flagged down shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time by a man on Knox Avenue who claimed a woman had just stolen his Chevy Equinox, per the release. According to ABC affiliate WTAE, police said witnesses saw a woman pull a driver from a vehicle and drive off in the car.

After finding the man's car a half-mile away on Brownsville Road, police then located the woman, who had two children with her, on a nearby street. As police approached her, the woman "brandished a knife" and held the children — a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — at knifepoint.

Police identified the woman as 48-year-old Gwendolyn Gilmore. The 10-year-old is Gilmore's daughter; the boy's identity is unclear, as the release said he is also "her" child but WTAE reported that he is Gilmore's nephew.

CBS affiliate KDKA reported, citing the complaint, that as Gilmore held the two children at knifepoint, an officer held up a gun and told Gilmore to drop the dagger. Gilmore then wrapped her arms around the children's necks — with the knife against her daughter's neck — after being told by police that they were switching to tasers, KDKA reported, citing the complaint.

"In an attempt to disarm the female and safeguard the welfare of the children, an officer on scene deployed a taser," the release detailed. "In the process, the 10-year-old female was inadvertently struck in the head by one of the taser prongs."

Citing the criminal complaint, WTAE reported that the boy was also hit with the taser in his leg.

After accidentally being tased, the girl "had a seizure at the scene" and "suffered a minor laceration to her scalp." Officers rendered aid and Pittsburgh EMS responded to the scene, bringing the girl to a local children's hospital, per the release. She has since been released into a relative's care, and the boy is also in the custody of a relative.

Gilmore was arrested and taken to "an area hospital for medical clearance," the release said. She has since been transported to Allegheny County Jail, where she faces charges including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of children.

"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police reviews all use of force incidents that occur in the city and involve Pittsburgh Police officers," authorities said in the release. "As such, an extensive review of the officer's tactics from yesterday will be conducted to ensure reasonable force was used."

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Beth Pittinger, executive director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, told KDKA that police "did a very good job at managing that situation and ended up protecting those children from further harm," citing the information that's been provided about the incident so far. Adding that the kids were "faced with a threat," Pittinger said she thinks police "assessed that threat realistically and reasonably."

"Physically, they'll be okay," Pittinger added of the children. "But in terms of their psychological insult as a result of this by the mother, it's just unforgivable."

