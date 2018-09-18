10 One-Item Costumes That Will Elevate Your Whole Halloween Game

Dressing up for Halloween is the best. Dressing up for Halloween and having 97 props and pieces with you is the worst. If you want the best of both worlds, a one-item (or if you're adventurous, two-item) outfit can be a killer way to impress at parties without having to juggle a fur coat and body armor. Think beyond putting a Superman shirt under a suit and telling people you're Clark Kent. Let's meet in the middle and get topical without getting complicated. Here's the best one-item costumes out there.