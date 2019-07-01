10 Outfits to Wear Courtside This Grand Slam Season

With Wimbledon just days away, summer grand slam season is officially upon us. As such, another sport-one that's more subtle, and yet just as much of a public spectacle- is also on the horizon: Wimbledon spectator fashion.



While the world's oldest tournament technically doesn't have a dress code for guests in most hospitality areas, dressing for the event can be daunting when you take into consideration things like sporadic English weather, potential sunburns, and being in an audience that usually includes the likes of Anna Wintour, Kate Middleton, and Victoria Beckham. Here, a list of outfit ideas for Wimbledon (whether you're actually going to Center Court or you're watching with your family and want to look chic from the sofa) we overly researched what to wear so that you don't have to.