10 p.m. Helene update for South Carolina
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
Hurricane Helene continues to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Florida, watch live cameras in storm's path.
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
In Florida, we live and die — sometimes literally — by what the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service, which are parts of NOAA, tell us.
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
A hurricane's category describes potential wind damage but does not describe other deadly hurricane hazards such as storm surge.
A boulevard in Tampa was seen flooded ahead of Hurricane Helene, as a storm surge warning was in place for the area.Video captured by Cory Watilo shows flooding on Bayshore Boulevard, as several people can be seen sloshing through the ankle-deep water.Weather officials warned of “steadily increasing” storm surge and gusty winds on Thursday. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area on Thursday evening as a “major hurricane,” weather officials said. Credit: Cory Watilo via Storyful
A new tropical storm formed over the central subtropical Atlantic late Wednesday, generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
If you were woken up by a tremor in the night, you're not alone. A small earthquake struck near Victoria a little after 4 a.m.
A man who was boating off Nanoose Bay can thank his lucky stars someone was listening, after his small boat overturned. As Kylie Stanton reports, one of his rescuers says there are lessons to be learned from his close call.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed Tropical Storm Helene had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning, September 25.The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere said this satellite imagery shows “intense convection pulsing within a growing, intensifying storm.”As of 10 am on Wednesday, Hurricane Helene was located approximately 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel and was carrying maximum sustained wind gusts of 80 mph.The storm was on track to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico before it reached the Florida Panhandle later in the week. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Environment Canada ended a severe thunderstorm watch it had issued earlier in the day for Georgian Bay northeast to the Ottawa River on Wednesday afternoon.The alert included the risk of a tornado, large hail and heavy rain.The agency first issued the watch at around 12:10 p.m. By 9:40 p.m., the watch was ended.Earlier in the day, forecasters said the storm could hit the area, which includes western Renfrew County and Algonquin Park, in the afternoon or early evening."Despite it being early Autu
A second round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario Wednesday. Some areas could see heavy rain through the afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Nadine Powell highlights a couple of spots to watch-out for.
Coastal regions of B.C. in the midst of our first windstorm of the fall season, bringing the risk of power outages to the province
Here’s the forecast heading into the weekend.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -After already battering Mexico's Guerrero state, a strengthening Tropical Storm John is on track to turn back into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday, hurtling back towards communities across the Pacific coast. John first made landfall on Monday at major hurricane strength, triggering flooding and landslides that crushed homes while leaving at least five dead. Its remnants brought intense rains across several states, home to major ports and beach resorts, before strengthening again.
Helene strengthened into a hurricane before making landfall, according to the National Weather Service.