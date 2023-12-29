10 people rescued from plane crash in remote N.W.T.
Ten people who were aboard an Air Tindi plane that crashed about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife have been safely rescued after spending the night in heated tents at the crash site.
Ten people who were aboard an Air Tindi plane that crashed about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife have been safely rescued after spending the night in heated tents at the crash site.
Here’s how the encounter went down.
Texas police ripped apart the cab of a tractor trailer and pulled the truck's driver out after pursuing him in a slow highway chase that shut down the road for hours. (Dec. 27)
Ten people who were aboard an Air Tindi plane that crashed about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife have been safely rescued. They flew with their rescuers into the N.W.T. capital Thursday afternoon.They have been transported to the hospital by ambulance or shuttles for medical assessments, Air Tindi president Chris Reynolds said.Both Air Tindi and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will investigate the crash.Reynolds said he had a brief conversation with the plane's crew once
B.C.'s transportation minister is promising to levy "the toughest fines in the country" after a truck carrying what appears to be heavy construction material smashed into an overpass in Delta, B.C., on Thursday, shutting down the southbound lanes of Highway 99.Drive BC says the incident, which happened south of Vancouver just after noon, has blocked traffic in both directions on the 112th Street overpass. An update is expected by 8 a.m. Friday, according to its website.Delta Fire and Rescue Depu
A British Columbia trucking company has had its licence suspended by the province after one of its semi-trailer trucks slammed into a Highway 99 overpass in Delta. Transport Minister Rob Fleming says it's the sixth such crash involving Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. in the past two years. Fleming says the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch has suspended the firm's safety certificate, putting its entire fleet of 65 trucks off the road as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. Transport Ministry commu
The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.
“I’m guessing a few people could sit in the thing, I’ll tell you that,” a wildlife expert said.
2023's grand finale will bring a mix of active weather across the region
The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world
Dealers confronted a lot of change on their lots this year when it came to EVs.
Canadians are buying electric vehicles in record numbers, but there are concerns that infrastructure is not keeping up with demand. Some EV owners say they're finding that many buildings aren't properly equipped with charging stations.
This pretty much horrifies us…
YELLOWKNIFE — Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight. David Lavallee, a spokesman with 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian Norad Region Headquarters, said everyone was picked up from the crash site and taken to the nearby Diavik diamond mine. Some were injured. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton started the search-and-rescue operation Wednesday, after the Air Tindi Otter aircraft crash
Someone has purchased the building that used to hold the only grocery store in Saskatoon's Broadway area before it closed last year.The Extra Foods on Broadway Avenue shut down in April 2022. Its parent company Loblaw Companies said at the time that the location had not been turning a profit.Ben Kelley, associate vice president at CBRE Saskatchewan, the brokerage firm that represented Loblaw in the sale, confirmed that a deal was reached."The deal is complete. Whether or not the title is transfe
“It’s just constant,” one Glen Rose resident said about the fatalities along U.S. 67.
Another system to bring more rain and strong winds yet again to coastal British Columbia
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951. CNN’s Marc Stewart reports.
Incredible weather pattern has parts of Canada switching roles with Florida
British fashion brands fear losing their royal warrants amid concerns they will fail to convince eco-conscious King Charles of their green credentials.
Another round of rain and gusty winds for B.C. following an intense storm on Christmas Eve that left many without power. This system, although less intense, will bring wind gusts up to 80km/hr in some places and rainfall amounts exceeding 100mm across Western & Central Vancouver Island. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.