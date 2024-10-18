Here are 10 popular Midlands restaurants that have closed their doors this year

The Columbia area saw the closure of several restaurants in 2024, marking the end of an era for establishments such as Zesto in Chapin, Poogan’s and Rockaway Athletic Club.

These closures highlight challenges faced by the industry, including economic pressures, operational difficulties and evolving business models. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen expressed heartfelt gratitude toward patrons as it announced its departure, reflecting a broader theme of community connection among these beloved eateries.

Similarly, Rockaway Athletic Club’s closure after more than four decades underscores the nostalgic impact on patrons.

The summary above was drafted with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists in our News division. All stories below were reported, written and edited by McClatchy journalists.







NO. 1: ‘THIS IS BITTERSWEET’: A CHAPIN ZESTO RESTAURANT CLOSED ITS DOORS. WHAT TO KNOW

The restaurant has been known for burgers, fries, chicken, ice cream and more. Now one location is bidding farewell. | Published May 3, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor

NO. 2: A COLUMBIA HOOTERS RESTAURANT CLOSED ITS DOORS. HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

The closure comes as the company announced plans to shutter a number of its locations. | Published June 25, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor

NO. 3: A COLUMBIA CRACKER BARREL RESTAURANT IN THIS BUSY RETAIL AREA HAS PERMANENTLY CLOSED

A message at the restaurant’s phone number notes the closure of the eatery known for country cooking and a homespun gift shop. | Published April 15, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor







NO. 4: WELL-KNOWN RESTAURANT AND BAR HENRY’S CLOSED ITS CAYCE LOCATION

The business cited the cost of liquor liability insurance as a chief reason for the planned closure. | Published January 7, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor

NO. 5: MIDLANDS ITALIAN RESTAURANT ALODIA’S CLOSED

Alodia’s Lexington location was shut down by the state after failing to satisfy state tax liens, following five months behind the closure of its other location in Irmo. | Published April 25, 2024 | Read Full Story by Jordan Lawrence

NO. 6: A COLUMBIA RESTAURANT NEAR USC’S ARENA HAS CLOSED. A NEW EATERY WILL COME TO THAT SPACE

The restaurant had been operating in the downtown space, in one form or another, for seven years. | Published October 2, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor







NO. 7: IT’S OFFICIAL: LANDMARK COLUMBIA BAR AND RESTAURANT ROCKAWAY ATHLETIC CLUB HAS CLOSED

The Rosewood Drive property where the tavern is located was recently sold. Now the restaurant has closed its doors after four decades. | Published January 18, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor

NO. 8: COLUMBIA’S TIFFANY’S CLOSED ONE PART OF ITS BUSINESS, THOUGH BAKERY REMAINS OPEN

The establishment announced the coming shift in a Thursday night social media post. | Published October 4, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor

NO. 9: POOGAN’S CLOSED ITS COLUMBIA-AREA RESTAURANT

The Southern-cooking restaurant that started in the Charleston area has been open for less than two years in the high-traffic spot near Columbia. | Published May 13, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor







NO. 10: A MIDLANDS RUSH’S RESTAURANT HAS PERMANENTLY CLOSED ITS DOORS. HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

Known for its burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and more, Rush’s has long been a staple in the Midlands. Now it has made the decision to permanently shutter one of its locations. | Published April 29, 2024 | Read Full Story by Chris Trainor

