The 10 questions Starmer must answer over Haigh

Louise Haigh’s resignation as transport secretary has prompted a flood of questions about what exactly Sir Keir Starmer knew, and when. And so far, Downing Street has been at pains not to answer them. Here The Telegraph outlines the 10 key questions the Prime Minister must answer.

Exactly when did Louise Haigh tell you she had a criminal conviction?

The former transport secretary has said she told the Labour leader about her fraud conviction when she was elevated to the shadow cabinet in 2020. But on Friday the Prime Minister’s spokesman would not confirm this.

What exactly did Ms Haigh tell you at the time?

Did she, for example, say it was a conviction for fraud, and did she say that it followed an internal investigation at her company?

Were the shadow cabinet informed?

Did Sir Keir inform his top team about Ms Haigh’s admission, or were they kept in the dark?

Did the former transport secretary tell her local party of her conviction?

Ms Haigh was the Labour candidate for Sheffield Heeley at the 2015 election, and she won the seat. But had she told her local party that she had a fraud conviction from six months before?

Louise Haigh has stepped down as transport secretary - PETER NICHOLLS/GETTY

What is the new information that came to light?

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Friday morning that Ms Haigh quit after the emergence of “further information”. But he was unable to say what this further information was.

Is he saying Ms Haigh had not been honest and open with him in 2020?

That is the likely inference from the claim that “further information” was received. But the spokesman was unable to say whether the Prime Minister believed Ms Haigh had not been truthful.

Were the propriety and ethics team informed when Ms Haigh entered government?

When Ms Haigh was given the job of transport secretary after Labour’s election victory, her previous conviction was clearly relevant to this team, which advises the Prime Minister on whether people are fit for office. But Number 10 was unable to say whether it was informed.

Has anyone else in the Cabinet received a conviction which has not been revealed?

If Ms Haigh had to go over a spent conviction, it follows that other ministers could be under threat if they have a similar secret in the past. But the Prime Minister’s spokesman would not say.

Why did you appoint Ms Haigh to government if you believe “lawmakers can’t be lawbreakers”?

That is the phrase Sir Keir used in 2022 when he urged Tory MPs to force out Boris Johnson over the fine he received over a Covid party in Downing Street. If it applied to Mr Johnson, why did it not apply to Ms Haigh?

Did Ms Haigh resign – or was she sacked?

Finally, it has been said officially that Ms Haigh resigned. But it has also been reported that Sir Keir’s powerful chief of staff Morgan McSweeney told her to go. Which is true?