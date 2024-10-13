10 shot, 1 killed in Nashville shooting after Tennessee State University homecoming parade

Ten people were shot, one person fatally, when gunfire broke out near Tennessee State University in Nashville Saturday.

A 24-year-old man − identified Sunday as Vonquae Johnson − died, and victims' injuries ranged from critical to minor graze wounds, according to Metro Nashville Police.

A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were in non-critical condition at Vanderbilt Children's University Pediatrics. The oldest victim was a 55-year-old woman who was in critical condition and underwent surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night.

Evidence showed two groups fired shots from opposite sides of the street just after 5 p.m. local time, according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron.

Investigation faces roadblocks

MNPD have not released any information about arrests made in connection to the shooting. Officials told The Tennessean − a part of the USA TODAY Network − that two of the people injured in the shooting are refusing to participate in interviews and are suspected to have been directly involved.

Law enforcement conducted other interviews on the scene and in area hospitals Saturday night.

"We are confident that at least one of the persons who is at a local hospital was involved in the actual gunfire, was shooting, had a gun," Aaron said.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Jefferson Street and 26th Avenue in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Shooting mars homecoming week

Saturday marked the end of homecoming week for Tennessee State University.

A parade took place on Jefferson Street − where the shooting occurred − that morning, and the football game kicked off at 5 p.m. several miles away at Nissan Stadium.

The street was closed to vehicles for much of the day but had opened up to traffic about 20 minutes before the shooting took place.

"This type of gun violence has just got to stop," Aaron said. "We would never have expected this to have taken place. There were police officers everywhere as well as firefighters."

Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney told the Tennessean NFD employees were on Jefferson Street participating in the community event when the gunfire started and that the employees acted as first responders after the shooting occured.

"We are upset. We are angry about that disruption,” Loney said. “The innocence in this event was taken away and lives were endangered."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell posted on X Saturday evening, recalling how he participated with hundreds of others in the parade that morning.

"What was a joyous atmosphere is tonight very different because of a senseless act of violence carried out by people who didn’t care who else might be caught in the crossfire," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 1 dead in Nashville shooting after Tennessee State Homecoming parade