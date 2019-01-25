11 Trends That Will Get You Shopping for Spring 2019

A new season deserves a closet refresh-go into spring well-informed with the top looks from the runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris. For the romantic at heart, there's tiered gowns with fabric to spare. Looking for the bright side? Don a little yellow. A little more to the point? Utility dressing never looked so good. Peruse 11 trends that sparked our interest. While you're at it, get up to date on the spring bags we're shopping now, see what shoe trends are in store, and shop what's happening in denim from mom jeans to mini skirts.