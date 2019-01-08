10 Super Bowl entertaining essentials worthy of their own touchdown dance

The NFL Playoffs have only just begun, so it’s still anyone’s guess as to who will be facing off in this year’s Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the big day—February 3rd—is less than a month away. Which means it isn’t too early to start making your plans.
Whether you’re hosting or guest-ing, gathering around the TV with a small group or going all out, we’ve got loads of ideas for a festive Super Bowl LIII.
You can get your shopping on right now because these picks will make you the MVP of your get-together, no matter which teams are playing—or which one you’re cheering for.
Bamboo Football Shaped Serving Board
Piled high with deli meats and cheeses, this football-shaped cutting board will do justice to your famous antipasto platter. Made from ethically sourced bamboo, the board is sturdy, knife-friendly, and easy to clean. When the big game is over, make a note to take it out early next fall and use it on game day all season long. Or if you’re a super fan, you can run a hook through the small hole on the side and give it a permanent place on the kitchen wall.
Shop it: Bamboo Football Shaped Serving Board, $20, amazon.com
You can never have too many small serving bowls—and that’s doubly (or in this case, triple-y) true when you’re serving football fans. Just think of the possibilities with this trio of ceramic nesting bowls. Fill them with sauces or dips or load them up with mini pretzels, nuts or candy and scatter them on side tables. Once the game is over, the bowls stack right into each other for easy storage.
Shop it: Ceramic Nesting Bowls, $20, amazon.com
Football Snack Stadium Chip & Dip Platter
No Super Bowl celebration is complete without the requisite chips and dip. This loud and proud set fits the bill perfectly. In the shape of a football field—with special compartments for chips, dip, veggie sticks, and even subs—the extra-large platter is sure to lure a crowd to the buffet table. (Not to mention: Though the platter is made of plastic, it’s sturdy enough to last for way more than a single shindig.)
Shop it: Football Snack Stadium Chip & Dip Platter, $20, wayfair.com
Amscan 2019 Super Bowl LIII 9” Dinner Plates
If you’re setting out a lavish spread, you’ve earned the right to cut down on dishes by using disposable plates and cups. Stamped with the Super Bowl number, date, and location, these dinner plates mark the occasion nicely—and precisely. Pair them with matching napkins and cups to make a complete Super Bowl set.
Shop it: Amscan 2019 Super Bowl LIII 9” Dinner Plates (8 ct,), $9, walmart.com
Oniva Football Beanbag Toss Game
When you’re hanging around before the game or during commercials, it’s good to have something to do besides trash talk the other team. This football-themed beanbag toss game can be played outdoors or in (and folds up for easy storage). Just don’t get so distracted playing this addictive game that you forget to watch the one that’s on the TV.
Shop it: Oniva Football Beanbag Toss Game, $100, nordstrom.com
The Tailgate Cookbook: 75 Game-changing Recipes for the Tastiest Tailgate Ever by Beth Peterson
When you could use some inspo for your game day menu (and who couldn’t?), turn to the experts. Published just last fall, The Tailgate Cookbook: 75 Game-changing Recipes for the Tastiest Tailgate Ever is packed with recipes for spins on fan favorites—like Chipotle Cilantro Deviled Eggs, Pomegranate Guacamole, Buffalo Cauliflower Nuggets and Cherry Cream Cheese Hand Pies. Author Beth Peterson is a chef, recipe developer and mom of football players, so you know she knows her audience well. Treat yourself to her beautifully laid-out book, or if you’re watching the game elsewhere, bring it along as a hostess gift.
Shop it: The Tailgate Cookbook: 75 Game-changing Recipes for the Tastiest Tailgate Ever by Beth Peterson, $18, amazon.com
Harry & David Football Sausage & Cheese Gift
Speaking of hostess gifts, if you’re going to a game day get-together, you’ll never lose by showing up with something to eat. The hearty football sausage and cheese gift from the experts at Harry & David includes crisp three-seed crackers, a sharp cheddar cheese, a bacon cheddar cheese, and a summer sausage in the shape of—what else?—a football! It’s a sampler you’ll want to include in your regular game-day playbook.
Shop it: Harry & David Football Sausage & Cheese Gift, $40, harryanddavid.com
Shari’s Berries Half-Dozen Hand-Dipped Football Strawberries
For a super-sweet treat, Shari’s Berries offers its legendary strawberries dipped in chocolate, then hand-painted to resemble the classic pigskin. Quantities range from a half-dozen to two dozen, and you can also order add-ons like caramel dipped pretzels and chocolate dipped cookies. It’s a gift that’s guaranteed to be gone by half-time. Bonus: Save 20 percent with code SBPLA29.
Shop it: Shari’s Berries Half-Dozen Hand-Dipped Football Strawberries, $32 with code SBPLA29, berries.com
Wilton 4-Piece Metal Cookie Cutter Set
If you prefer to BIY (Bake It Yourself), this cookie cutter set will give you an assist. In the shapes of a helmet, jersey, football and flag, these cutters are the key to ending your meal on a sweet and spirited note. Here’s a fun idea: provide the icing and sprinkles and let everyone decorate their own cookies. It will up the entertainment factor for your guests and reduce the workload for you.
Shop it: Wilton 4-Piece Metal Cookie Cutter Set, $5, walmart.com
The Big One Super Soft Throw Football Blanket 60” x 72”
When the game goes late and the viewing party tires out, break out this cozy oversize blanket. Made from super-soft fleece, it’s the perfect thing to snuggle under—and it will keep you nice and comfy until you’ve watched the final Gatorade shower.
Shop it: The Big One Super Soft Throw Football Blanket 60”x 72,” $25, kohl’s.com
