10 Super Bowl entertaining essentials worthy of their own touchdown dance

The NFL Playoffs have only just begun, so it’s still anyone’s guess as to who will be facing off in this year’s Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the big day—February 3rd—is less than a month away. Which means it isn’t too early to start making your plans.

Whether you’re hosting or guest-ing, gathering around the TV with a small group or going all out, we’ve got loads of ideas for a festive Super Bowl LIII.

You can get your shopping on right now because these picks will make you the MVP of your get-together, no matter which teams are playing—or which one you’re cheering for.

Bamboo Football Shaped Serving Board

Piled high with deli meats and cheeses, this football-shaped cutting board will do justice to your famous antipasto platter. Made from ethically sourced bamboo, the board is sturdy, knife-friendly, and easy to clean. When the big game is over, make a note to take it out early next fall and use it on game day all season long. Or if you’re a super fan, you can run a hook through the small hole on the side and give it a permanent place on the kitchen wall.

Shop it: Bamboo Football Shaped Serving Board, $20, amazon.com

Ceramic Nesting Bowls

You can never have too many small serving bowls—and that’s doubly (or in this case, triple-y) true when you’re serving football fans. Just think of the possibilities with this trio of ceramic nesting bowls. Fill them with sauces or dips or load them up with mini pretzels, nuts or candy and scatter them on side tables. Once the game is over, the bowls stack right into each other for easy storage.

Shop it: Ceramic Nesting Bowls, $20, amazon.com

Football Snack Stadium Chip & Dip Platter

No Super Bowl celebration is complete without the requisite chips and dip. This loud and proud set fits the bill perfectly. In the shape of a football field—with special compartments for chips, dip, veggie sticks, and even subs—the extra-large platter is sure to lure a crowd to the buffet table. (Not to mention: Though the platter is made of plastic, it’s sturdy enough to last for way more than a single shindig.)

Shop it: Football Snack Stadium Chip & Dip Platter, $20, wayfair.com

Amscan 2019 Super Bowl LIII 9” Dinner Plates

If you’re setting out a lavish spread, you’ve earned the right to cut down on dishes by using disposable plates and cups. Stamped with the Super Bowl number, date, and location, these dinner plates mark the occasion nicely—and precisely. Pair them with matching napkins and cups to make a complete Super Bowl set.

Shop it: Amscan 2019 Super Bowl LIII 9” Dinner Plates (8 ct,), $9, walmart.com

Oniva Football Beanbag Toss Game

