10 New TV Shows And Films To Stream On Netflix In February 2025

February might be the shortest month, but you can rest assured Netflix still has plenty of new and eclectic shows and films to keep us all entertained while we cosy up for the last stretch of winter weather.

Whether you’re in the mood for binge-able reality TV, prestige political thrillers, escapist comedy, international drama or even one of the glitziest nights in the showbiz calendar, there’s guaranteed to be something to keep you entertained in the month ahead.

Here are 10 of our top picks of what’s new on Netflix this February…

Celebrity Bear Hunt (5 February)

Tell me more: No one does weird celebrity-infused reality TV quite like us Brits, as the world is about to find out.

Celebrity Bear Hunt sees a host of famous faces being dropped in the middle of the Costa Rican jungle and left to fend for themselves, all while survivalist extraordinaire Bear Grylls puts them through their paces.

If the premise sounds a little too similar to Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Celebrity Island or even I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! to be novel, keep in mind that the line-up includes Strictly icon Shirley Ballas, Spice Girls legend Mel B, interior design expert Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen and tennis pro Boris Becker, with Holly Willoughby on presenting duties in her Netflix debut.

Netflix says: “Meet the 12 celebrities taking part in the ultimate game of cat and mouse with the legendary Bear Grylls. They’ll live together, learn survival skills and compete in epic challenges.

“Lose, and they will face the most primal survival test of them all… being hunted down by Bear Grylls in nature’s deadliest escape room – The Bear Pit. Anyone caught by Bear will face elimination. Who will be the last celebrity standing?”

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 February)

Tell me more: One for fans of past Netflix offerings like Inventing Anna and The Tinder Swindler, Apple Cider Vinegar is billed as a “true-ish story… based on a lie” about a woman who finds herself with a huge online following based on her health and lifestyle tips and becoming an OG influencer, after being diagnosed with cancer.

The only thing is, none of it is actually true. Yeesh.

Apple Cider Vinegar is a six-part miniseries about the rise, rise, rise and fall of a social media fraudster, played by Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever.

Netflix says: “Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.”

Sweet Magnolias (6 February)

Tell me more: The cosy Southern romance drama is now into its fourth season, as its central friendship group continues to navigate a new range of issues brought about by their families, career and, of course, relationships.

Interestingly, given its February release date, the action all unfolds in the final months of the year, as the gang move through Halloween, Thanksgiving and finally Christmas in the new batch of episodes.

Netflix says: “It’s a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas.”

Cassandra (6 February)

Tell me more: Hot off the heels of films like M3GAN, Companion and Subservience comes Netflix’s new dystopian drama with a prescient message about our reliance on AI.

In Cassandra, a new six-part series from Germany, a family moves into a smart home with a retro AI assistant who oversees everything and makes their lives better – until, you guessed it, she doesn’t.

Netflix says: “For fifty years, the house stayed silent – until a family moved in and Cassandra awakened. Originally created to serve, now fighting to stay.”

Cobra Kai (13 February)

Tell me more: While Netflix has become renowned for splitting seasons into two to keep us hanging on, the most recent season of Cobra Kai marks the first time they’ve ever cut a series of telly into three.

This month will wrap up the season of the martial arts comedy drama that first kicked off in July 2024 – and, indeed, bring the whole show to a close after garnering a loyal audience since its debut in 2018.

Netflix says: “This may be the end, but we’re not good at goodbyes…because COBRA KAI NEVER DIES! The final episodes of the greatest karate saga of all time arrive on 13 February.”

La Dolce Villa (13 February)

Tell me more: If you’re reaching that mid-point of February where what you really need is to cosy up and flip your brain firmly to the “off” position we can definitely recommend La Dolce Villa.

Following in the footsteps of some of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past year, it’s part property porn, part low-stakes rom-com, part single-dad family drama and part “isn’t Europe lovely?” as a wealthy single dad swoops in to help his daughter out when she gets her hands on a crumbling villa in rural Italy for a euro.

Netflix says: “Eric, a successful businessman, travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter, Olivia, from blowing her life savings on restoring a crumbling villa she purchased for one euro.

“Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance.”

Love Is Blind (14 February)

Tell me more: We’re going to be honest, it does kind of feel like there’s a new season of Love Is Blind every month at this point – but there’s obviously an appetite for it, so we say keep ’em coming.

In this latest instalment, couples from around Minnesota get to know one another in isolated booths before getting engaged without every actually setting eyes on one another. From there, it’s a fast-paced toboggan ride to the aisle as the couples move in together, meet one another’s families and plan a wedding, all leading up to the moment they decide whether to say “I do” with the world watching. Perfect Valentine’s Day viewing if you ask us.

Netflix says: “Celebrate the five year anniversary of Love is Blind with a brand new season set in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota and discover that, when it comes to this hit reality series, there’s always more to reveal.”

Offline Love (18 February)

Tell me more: We said earlier that no one does celeb-infused reality TV like the Brits, but we’re quickly learning that no one does cosy dating shows quite like the Japanese, either.

A far cry from the often-chaotic antics of shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle and The Ultimatum, Offline Love looks like it follows the pattern of 2024 cult faves The Boyfriend and Love Village.

This time around, though, the hopefuls move from their homes in Japan to the Southern French city of Nice, where they will try to form connections without the use of any modern technology.

Netflix says: “Can love still blossom in today’s world without relying on being online?

“Ten singles gather in the dreamy city of Nice with its beautiful beaches and atmospheric old town to find love without any digital devices. Participants navigate the city, relying on letters with just a paper guidebook and promises to connect with their companions, as they strive to find their soulmate in ten days.”

Zero Day (20 February)

Tell me more: Undoubtedly one of Netflix’s most anticipated new shows of 2025, Zero Day makes the major television debut of two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro, who waited 60 years to make his first foray into the small screen.

In addition to the decorated movie veteran, the political thriller boasts an impressive all-star cast that also includes Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemmons and Angela Bassett, playing a (sadly, fictional) US president.

De Niro appears as a former US leader in the miniseries, who is tasked with overseeing the aftermath of a cyber attack that could have consequences for the whole nation. Frankly, we’ll be tuning in if for no other reason than to see what tempted him to finally dip his toe into TV after all these years and decades.

Netflix says: How can you seek the truth when you can’t even trust your own mind? In the wake of a devastating cyber attack, a former president is tasked with finding the perpetrators and seeking truth amid the chaos.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 (24 February)

Kristen Bell is returning to host the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards Netflix

Tell me more: One of Netflix’s biggest stars of 2024, Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, is back on presenting duties for the second year in a row at this year’s SAG Awards, which will once again be airing live on the streaming platform.

A few things set the SAG Awards aside from the rest of awards season’s offerings – namely the fact it recognises talent from both the big and small screen, as well as that its voting body is made up of actors past and present, so it’s always a good indicator of who is really popular among their fellow performers.

Netflix says: “One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year.

“Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favourite and one of the most prized honours since its debut in 1995.”

