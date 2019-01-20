Over the last couple of decades, video games have blessed us with some breathtaking music. A great soundtrack truly can make a game and its story all the better by instilling emotions in players at just the perfect moment. That is, without being too loud or distracting, either.

Luckily, you can own several of them on vinyl, just as you'd be able to with your favorite movie's original soundtrack. Labels like Data Discs, iam8bit, and Fangamer make the collecting experience worthwhile thanks to bright album sleeves with original artwork, multicolored vinyl, and deluxe packaging. Or, if you just want an OST to listen to while studying, you can stream or download our favorite picks below!

