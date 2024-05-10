10 years later, Jason Dukes' murder in West End remains unsolved
Ten years ago, on May 10, 2014, Cincinnati police said someone shot and killed Jason Dukes outside the Kumasi Motorcycle Club in West End. Now, his family continues to ask for justice.
Ten years ago, on May 10, 2014, Cincinnati police said someone shot and killed Jason Dukes outside the Kumasi Motorcycle Club in West End. Now, his family continues to ask for justice.
According to an online article, "[Harvey] thinks that ABC is canning him over comments made during his Oprah Winfrey interview."
She had set up flooring, a computer and printer, police said.
The Salehs of Toronto say: "[Canada] is no longer liveable or a desirable place to be, at least not like it used to be."
“Bystanders held (the man) until officers arrived,” police said.
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details | Chloe Guan-Branch's 2015 birth on an Air Canada flight to Japan made international headlines. Five years later she was found dead in her Ottawa bedroom. In March, her caregiver was found guilty of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, assault and more.
A passerby recorded video and posted it on social media.
Authorities said the youngest victim was 9 years old.
Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their US friend Jack Carter Rhoad disappeared last month.
Billie Piper is officially joining Netflix's Wednesday family and we couldn't be more excited. See photos
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies sexual activity with two teenage boys.
The duchess is accompanying Prince Harry on a trip to Nigeria.
Police are warning residents in Kamloops, B.C., about an increased risk to public safety after a spate of targeted shootings in the southern Interior city. The most recent incident happened Monday evening, when police were called to the Ramada Hotel on Columbia Street just before 7 p.m. PT after reports of gunfire. Officers found an injured man, who was taken to hospital, and a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said the shooting was believed to be part
Families raced to gather their possessions from a Portage Avenue apartment building on Friday morning. Residents said the notice to evacuate came on short notice leaving them with few options.
An Ontario man is facing charges in connection with the largest gold heist in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson airport last year. Archit Grover, 36, from Brampton, was arrested on Monday after arriving on a flight from India, Peel Regional Police said in a new release Thursday. Kayla McLean reports.
A Toronto man who fatally stabbed a woman at a downtown law firm in 2021 was found not criminally responsible in court this week.Osman Osman, 36, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julia Ferguson, 29. That charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.According to police, Osman entered the law firm Hicks Adams LLP and stabbed Ferguson while she was working. Paramedics then rushed her to a trauma centre, where she died three days later.Court documents show Osman wa
"They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby," a source tells PEOPLE
He was afraid for his daughter’s safety, officials say.
"Matilda is just the most special thing in the world," Cuoco tells PEOPLE of her and Tom Pelphrey's 1-year-old daughter
Ottawa police have laid a murder charge in the recent killing of a man in the city's Manor Park neighbourhood, and are trying to identify a second suspect.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house on Birch Avenue on the evening of Friday, April 19.Police believe he died during a struggle that stemmed from the robbery of a weekly basement poker game, according to a news release issued on Friday. Tristan Ethier, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder. The Ottawa man was arrested on Thurs
‘It’s the dismissiveness for me,’ one critic says