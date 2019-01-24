There are 100 days until the Kentucky Derby -- here's what everyone will be wearing

The 145th Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville on May 4th, 2019 this year -- so that means the Derby is only 100 days away.

With that in mind, people are already purchasing their tickets and planning out their stylish springtime outfits. Watch the video below to see which fashion trends will be taking over the stands this year.

Video courtesy Kentucky Derby

From yellow and ruffles for the ladies to linen and earth tones for the gentlemen, it's never too early to brainstorm your ideal outfit whether you'll be placing bets in person this year or will be watching the horse race from the comfort of your living room. The countdown starts now!

See images from last year's Derby below!