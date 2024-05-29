'100 deadliest days of summer': Memorial Day to Labor Day is most dangerous for teen drivers
'100 deadliest days of summer': Memorial Day to Labor Day is most dangerous for teen drivers
'100 deadliest days of summer': Memorial Day to Labor Day is most dangerous for teen drivers
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
Investigation into Lambton County vehicle thefts leads to major bust of stolen vehicles, including classic cars, worth over $3 million in eastern Ontario.
As questions swirl around the Louisville arrest of the world’s top golfer, lawyers in the case to make separate appearances.
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution.
A Calgary man with a "complex constellation of mental deficits" who killed his abusive father was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison but is permitted to apply for parole after 10 years, the minimum ineligibility period allowed under Canada's Criminal Code.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.In March, a jury convicted Vincent of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70.The conviction comes with an automatic
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assaults.The sexual assault trial of former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch began Monday with testimony from a woman who said his behaviour suddenly turned from friendly and compassionate to angry and hostile on two occasions after she declined his request to perform oral sex on him. "He would just turn suddenly — it was like Jekyll and Hyde," said the woman, at times crying while testifying. The trial, overseen by Superior Cour
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind
Western Australia Police Force / FacebookPolice in Australia say they were able to arrest an alleged child rapist this week after almost 33 years thanks to “groundbreaking” investigative techniques using DNA to build a family tree of the suspect.Gavin Jeffery Durbridge, 54, appeared in court Tuesday on a count of deprivation of liberty and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in relation to an alleged 1991 attack on a 13-year-old boy, WAtoday reports. Durbridge was arrested a day earlier in c
A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working to figure out what happened before a man was found dead near a motorcycle in a Leeds County ditch early Sunday morning.The OPP sent out a news release Monday morning about some of the blanks in their investigation.They said what they do know is they first were called after 5 a.m. Sunday to a motorcycle in a ditch off County Road 29 south of Kinch Street, about 15 kilometres south of Smiths Falls.The motorcycle was cold to the touch, police said, and th
The dog, who had gotten loose and strayed from his owner Nicholas Hunter, was shot on Sunday, May 19
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a retired New York Police Department officer's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
“He still has a ways to go. But the outlook is great," Noah Mason's grandmother said
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man convicted of attempting to hold former Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer two years ago apologized in federal court Tuesday, but still received 30 years in prison at an unusual resentencing hearing that resulted from judicial error.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu
A Calgary man facing a murder charge after human remains were discovered by firefighters west of the city was in court Monday as lawyers dealt with a conflict issue. Christopher Stack, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kyle Schuiling, 33.Court records suggest police aren't sure when Schuiling was killed.The offence dates listed on court documents show Stack is accused of murdering Schuiling between April 1 and April 3, 2024.Lawyer in conflict Schuiling's body was found by
A teenager who was in critical condition after being struck by a train in Calgary's northwest neighbourhood of Bowness on Tuesday afternoon has died, say Calgary police.Carol Henke, spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, said three teenagers had been on the train tracks north of the Bow River, close to the bridge at 85th Street N.W. The train was heading south toward downtown.Fire crews responded around 1 p.m., said Henke, and administered first aid to one teen. The youth was then taken t