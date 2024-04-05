100 mph winds possible in Colorado, high gusts expected in Denver this weekend
Up to 100 mph winds are possible in Colorado’s foothills this weekend with high wind gusts expected across a large portion of the state, including the Denver metro area.
BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -The vast majority of planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions since 2016 can be traced to a group of 57 fossil fuel and cement producers, researchers said on Thursday. From 2016 to 2022, the 57 entities including nation-states, state-owned firms and investor-owned companies produced 80% of the world's CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and cement production, said the Carbon Majors report by non-profit think tank InfluenceMap. The world's top three CO2-emitting companies in the period were state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco, Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and state-owned producer Coal India, the report said.
Periods of heavy snow over the next couple of nights will lead to tough travel across parts of Alberta. Up to 40 cm of snow will fall by Saturday
A significant earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude has shaken New Jersey, with tremors felt into Canada. meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network as they delves into the details of the seismic event.
Hydro-Québec officials say their teams are working hard to restore power to more than 200,000 customers, as a spring storm bringing heavy, wet snow continues to sweep through Quebec.Around 600,000 customers have been affected at one point or another since Wednesday evening, when strong winds started gusting and heavy snow began accumulating on tree branches, causing them to hit power lines, said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard at an afternoon news conference. As of Thursday afternoon,
The dolphin was found March 19 on Kiawah Island.
A wintry end to a potent week of storms across southern Ontario, with some wet snow resulting in slower travel and power outages early Thursday
The solar eclipse did not cause Friday's earthquake on the east coast but some scientists believe the moon's pull can influence the formation of tremors.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — Plans are now underway to airlift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island in an effort to reunite the young orca with its extended family. Fisheries Department and First Nations officials say the plans involve placing the two-year-old calf into a sling, lifting it out of the lagoon by helicopter and putting it in a holding net pen in the ocean while they wait for its family pod to be near for release. The plan was agreed to today d
"We're alive and live in New York," Joy Behar jokes The post ‘The View’ Hosts Poke Fun at New York Earthquake by Walking Out to Event-Appropriate Song appeared first on TheWrap.
Danielle Irvine said she adopted Wile E. Coyote when he was nine months old. (Submitted by Danielle Irvine)After a rough boat ride with her special needs dog, one traveller is frustrated with how Marine Atlantic treats customers with pets.Danielle Irvine booked a pet-friendly cabin for her March 19 trip months in advance so she could travel in comfort with her rescue dog Wile E. Coyote, a 75-pound malamute-golden-St. Bernard mix.However, she said, due to weather delays that postponed the trip, s
Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says the power lines carrying electricity from Muskrat Falls have been offline for a week, and could be out another two weeks.Hydro confirmed to The Canadian Press that its lines were damaged by an ice storm in southern Labrador on March 30, which caused damage to about four kilometres of lines.It's been offline ever since.Repair work is expected to take another two weeks, according to the report.Hydro president Jennifer Williams is slated to give an update to the
CALGARY — To get an idea of the financial toll extreme weather is taking on this country's agriculture industry, look no further than the government of Saskatchewan's books. The prairie province had forecast a more than $1 billion surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, but fresh budget documents released last month show that surplus has completely evaporated, leaving Saskatchewan with an approximate $482 million deficit for the year instead. The reason for this dramatic reversal? In
A rare magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the U.S. state of New Jersey Friday, with widespread shaking felt as far as Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick
NEW YORK (AP) — An earthquake centered between New York and Philadelphia shook skyscrapers and suburbs across the northeastern U.S. Friday, causing no major damage but startling millions of people in an area unaccustomed to such tremors. The U.S. Geological Survey said over 42 million people might have felt the midmorning quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of New York City and 50 miles (80 kilometers) no
The highly anticipated total solar eclipse is fast-approaching, but Mother Nature is throwing some curveballs with the weather forecast.
Cement and fossil fuel production has reached unprecedented levels, with most of the emission growth traceable to a relatively small number of companies.