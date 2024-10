Global News

Despite the violence, many Lebanese-Canadians are choosing to remain in Lebanon. Global Affairs says it's helped about 1,000 people leave the country in recent days on commercial flights, but that more than 5,000 Canadians who registered for information on evacuation options have decided not to fly. Heather Yourex-West speaks with a Calgary woman stranded in a small Lebanese village, who says she feels she has “no choice” but to stay.