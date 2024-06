Reuters

RACINE, Wisconsin (Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sought to present himself as the best candidate for the U.S. economy at a Tuesday rally in Racine, Wisconsin, where a local factory that he broke ground on six years ago has proven to be a major flop. The former president also vowed to quickly reverse a plan announced by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier in the day that would give hundreds of thousands of people in the country illegally a pathway to citizenship. "When I am re-elected, Joe Biden's amnesty plan will be ripped apart and thrown out," Trump said of the immigration order, which applies to certain spouses of U.S. citizens and some children.