100-Year-Old Woman Uses Her Milestone Birthday to Try and Raise $100K for Local Food Pantry

Rosemary Dexter has helped raise $67,000 so far for Atascadero Loaves and Fishes (ALF)

A 100-year-old woman wants to mark her major life milestone by raising $100,000 for charity.

Rosemary Dexter, of Atascadero, Calif., celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to The Atascadero News.

Knowing it was “a very special day,” Rosemary used the opportunity to raise money for a food pantry known as Atascadero Loaves and Fishes (ALF), according to NBC affiliate KSBY.

Shortly before her special day, Rosemary and her family launched a GoFundMe campaign to request donations for the food pantry.

According to the GoFundMe organizers, her goal is to provide “a larger, more efficient space for serving our neighbors” and “ensure that the growing needs of our community can be met with dignity and care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: 100-Year-Old Couple Celebrates 82nd Wedding Anniversary, Shares Secret to Long-Lasting Marriage (Exclusive)

GoFundMe Rosemary Dexter

Rosemary matched the first $30,000 raise for ALF. By her birthday, $67,000 of the $100,000 had been raised — and donations are still being accepted.



“Join us in honoring her legacy of compassion and community service and in celebrating her 100th birthday by helping us reach our goal,” organizers wrote on GoFundMe. “Together, we can build a brighter tomorrow for all."

Rosemary spent years as a volunteer and supporter of ALF, which her late husband Rollin Dexter co-founded in 1984.

She only stopped volunteering at the food pantry in her 90s when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Related: Teen Turns Holiday Trash to Treasure by Transforming Broken Christmas Lights into Dazzling Charity Display

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came here to start the Methodist Church and he and three other pastors saw that they needed to have some place for people to go get food," Dexter told KSBY.



But ALF still holds a special place in Rosemary’s heart. And over the last few months, members of the community have shown up to support her and the charity she loves.

“Week after week for the last few months, there have been many more donations, many of them in special envelopes that say 'Rosemary,' " said ALF Secretary and Treasurer Linda Albright.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anyone interested in donating to ALF can visit the GoFundMe page or mail a check to ALF, 5411 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Calif., 93422.

Cheques made out to ALF should have “Rosemary's 100” in the memo line, according to organizers.



Read the original article on People