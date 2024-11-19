100 politicians around world demand release of jailed pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai

Alexander Butler
·3 min read
The pro-democracy campaigner, a 76-year-old British citizen, has been in jail since 2020 (AP)
The pro-democracy campaigner, a 76-year-old British citizen, has been in jail since 2020 (AP)

More than 100 MPs and politicians from around the world have demanded the release of pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai from prison in Hong Kong ahead of the resumption of his trial on charges widely denounced as a sham.

MPs from countries including the UK, Australia, Canada, Ukraine and elsewhere have signed a letter calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Mr Lai, who is a British citizen.

The 76-year-old has been in jail since 2020, having faced charges over his involvement in pro-democracy protests in 2019, and fraud. He now faces a life sentence under China’s national security law on charges of sedition and collusion with foreign forces over articles in the Apple Daily newspaper he founded.

Mr Lai’s son, Sebastien, told The Independent in October that the family are seriously concerned about his health. “My father will die in jail... This is an issue about saving his life,” Sebastien said. Mr Lai was seen shivering in court and showed “significant loss of weight and increasing frailty” at his latest court hearings, according to his international legal team.

The release of the letter comes after Keir Starmer rasied Mr Lai’s case during a meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. In the first meeting between a UK prime minister and China’s leader since 2018, Sir Keir said: “We are concerned by reports of Jimmy Lai’s deterioration.”

Mr Lai, 76, has been locked up since 2020 and faces a life sentence under China’s national security law (AP)
Mr Lai, 76, has been locked up since 2020 and faces a life sentence under China’s national security law (AP)

Sir Keir also told Mr Xi: “I’m very pleased that my foreign secretary [David Lammy] and [China’s] foreign minister Wang met recently to discuss respective concerns including on human rights and parliamentary sanctions, Taiwan, the South China Sea and our shared interest in Hong Kong.”

The open letter demanding Mr Lai’s release, put together by Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, reads: “He is being tried on trumped-up charges arising from his peaceful promotion of democracy, his journalism and his human rights advocacy.

“The trial itself is tainted with unfairness. It is before hand-picked judges, evidence allegedly obtained by torture is being used against him, and it has been subject to lengthy delays.

“On the eve of recommencement of his trial, we urgently demand Jimmy Lai’s immediate and unconditional release.”

The signatories also include Jeremy Hunt MP, US congressman French Hill and Ukraine’s foreign policy committee chair Oleksandr Merezhko.

Ms Kearns added: Jimmy Lai is being inhumanely persecuted for standing up for basic human values. He represents the flame of freedom millions seek around the world.

Pro-democracy protesters march on a street during a protest in Hong Kong in December 2019 (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Pro-democracy protesters march on a street during a protest in Hong Kong in December 2019 (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“We have a duty to fight for Jimmy Lai as a British citizen, and to take a stand against the Chinese Community Party’s erosion of rule of law in Hong Kong,” she said.

Mr Lai’s lawyers have alleged that he has been denied access to specialised medical care for his longstanding health concern of diabetes.

The legal team said a “lack of specialised medical care increases the risk of long-term complications linked to his diabetes due to the failure to properly manage his condition”.

Mr Lai has been charged with four offences under China’s national security law, one of which included lighting a candle in commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989.

The national security law was passed following the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, which saw millions demonstrate against a Bill which would have given the city-state’s judicial system power to extradite suspected criminals to face trial in mainland China.

Latest Stories

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Trump Says It’s ‘TRUE’ He Will Declare National Emergency and Use Military to Mass Deport Millions

    President-elect Donald Trump verified Monday that he intends to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to deport millions of people when he takes office in January. Tom Fitton, who leads the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, wrote on Trump’s Truth Social platform earlier this month that the Republican politician is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” Trump quoted his po

  • This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far

    "I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."

  • ‘SNL’ Roasts Elon Musk for Saying Trump Task Force Workers Will Get No Pay: ‘You Can’t Be Surprised the White African Guy’s First Idea Is Slavery’

    The Weekend Update desk at “Saturday Night Live” devoted its opening to hocking some loogies at Donald Trump’s picks to lead his presidential administration. That list includes billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who has been tapped by Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency taskforce, which aims to …

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants ‘National Divorce’ From Trump Critics

    Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “​​If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • Trump Rethinking Treasury Pick After Finalist Annoys Him: Report

    The fight over a key position in Donald Trump’s Cabinet is heating up, as business leaders, billionaires, and Wall Street executives are all pushing the president-elect to choose their preferred candidates to lead the Department of the Treasury. Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, emerged over the weekend as two of the leading candidates for Treasury Secretary—an important economic position that will play a critical role in the president-elect’s pla

  • ‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to

  • Germany's Scholz Defends His Call To Putin – But Admits It's 'Not Good News'

    Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed their phone conversation, saying it had opened "Pandora's Box".

  • On Trump's Cabinet Picks, McConnell Issues a Warning

    Trump's Cabinet picks must "come before the Senate," says McConnell.

  • ‘You’re a Man of God’: Tapper Calls Out Johnson for Supporting Trump’s Cabinet Picks

    CNN’s Jake Tapper took his interview with Mike Johnson to a personal level as he quizzed the Republican House Speaker on how his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominations squared with his Christian family values. Johnson has been asked by several Republican congressmen and senators to release the details in a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz, who is Trump’s pick for Attorney General, had sex with a 17-year-old. In an intervi

  • 'How Dumb Is That?': Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Slaps Down 'Crazy' New Trump Plan

    Steele also said JD Vance has essentially been replaced by "surrogate VP" Elon Musk.

  • Russia is dropping millions on pay for up to 100,000 North Korean soldiers. They're unlikely to see much of it.

    Russia is paying $2,000 a month for each North Korean soldier, per reports. But the soldiers, who could number 100,000, probably won't see any of it.

  • Kari Lake reaches settlement in 2022 election defamation case

    Election denier Kari Lake has reached a settlement in a defamation case brought against her concerning her failed Arizona gubernatorial run in 2022, according to reports.

  • Opinion - Shinzo Abe handled Trump — here’s what the world can learn from him

    Within days of Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016, Shinzo Abe, then prime minister of Japan, visited Trump Tower to meet the president-elect. Like one of the Three Wise Men, he came bearing the gift of gold. In this case, gold golf clubs. Thus began a relationship that became the envy of many world leaders, who…

  • Trump joked about a third term in 2028. So can he run again?

    The 22nd amendment bars presidents from a third term in office. Is it enough to stop Trump?

  • Musk’s Co-Chief Vivek Ramaswamy Vows to ‘Delete’ Entire Government Agencies

    Department of Government Efficiency co-chief Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to eliminate federal government agencies and fire civil servants as part of the Trump administration’s radical cost-cutting operation. Ramaswamy, who will lead the newly-created department alongside the billionaire Elon Musk, told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures that he would slash the size of the government in the U.S. “We expect mass reductions,” he said. “We expect certain agencies to be deleted outrigh

  • Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official says

    Lebanon and Hezbollah have agreed to a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire with Israel with some comments on the content, a top Lebanese official told Reuters on Monday, describing the effort as the most serious yet to end to the fighting. Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said Lebanon had delivered its written response to the U.S. ambassador in Lebanon on Monday, and White House envoy Amos Hochstein was travelling to Beirut to continue talks. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

  • Haitian families are fleeing Springfield before Trump returns to White House

    During his campaign, Trump pushed false rumors about immigrants eating pets in the Ohio city

  • Opinion - Mitch McConnell’s lamentable legacy

    As Michael Tackett implies in his new book, “The Price of Power: How Mitch McConnell Mastered the Senate, Changed America, and Lost His Party,” he has also caused considerable damage to democratic norms, practices and institutions.