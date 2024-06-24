100 Reasons to Love America

Alex Apatoff
·1 min read

PEOPLE celebrates all the things that make the USA special — this summer and all year round

Getty

PEOPLE'S annual 100 Reasons to Love America franchise celebrates the best of what to do, see and celebrate this summer. Topping the 2024 list is the legendary actor-director Kevin Costner, whose ambitious Western epic Horizon: An American Saga premieres later this month, with a second installment coming in August.

Check out some of the many reasons to feel patriotic pride both on July 4th and well after, whether that's our exciting Olympic team, jaw-dropping national parks, delicious deep-fried finds at state fairs or music fests you'll never forget.

