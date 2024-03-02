100 Women Windsor Who Care

For the 100 Women Who Care Windsor-Essex organization, charity begins at home, both figuratively and literally.

The 100 Women Windsor website states this group is perfect if “you are stretched for time” and “want 100 per cent of your donations to go directly to local charity.”

The organization’s motto: “100 WOMEN – ONE HOUR – $10,000 – LOCAL IMPACT!” implying each member is committed to donating $100 every hourly meeting. And those women meet four times a year raising $40,000 for deserving agencies who serve the local community.

“We are a group of women who organize other women - who come to a room to make donations,” said Chantelle Meadows, who is a member of the organizing committee along with Maureen Lucas and Liz Farano, who co-founded what is now 100 Women Windsor in 2012.

Since the first meeting in February 2013, 100 Women Windsor has supported 45 local charities/non-profits including Hiatus House and the Welcome Centre for Women & Families. More recent recipients include: Ten Friends Diner, Teaching Hazel, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, The Humane Society Windsor-Essex, Feeding Windsor, the Second Chance Ministry and Camp Brombal.

“Being a busy mom, I understand firsthand how crucial it is to have a platform that allows us to give back in a meaningful way, without overwhelming our schedules,” wrote Farano in an email response. “Since

that first meeting our diverse group of women have come together in one-hour meetings to collectively support local causes close to our hearts.”

Think of the 100 Women’s quarterly meetings as if it was like an annual shareholder meeting of a corporation: one $100 donation, one vote for a nominated charity.

And, according to the 100 Women Who Care Windsor-Essex website: “Any member who has signed a commitment form and who is current with her donations may submit… to nominate an organization for

consideration at a meeting.”

Members can commit as an individual or a team. Members can also speak on behalf of the charity, or the charity can speak for themselves during the meeting.

Three organizations are randomly selected to make a five-minute presentation in person or online at every meeting. (The selection process is like a draft lottery in pro sports. Chantelle’s adorable eight-year-

old daughter Lauren drops around 10 names into a hat and picks three. It is all video recorded and posted on Facebook.)

During the February 2024 meeting, the Essex County Youth Diversion, Hand in Hand Support, and New Beginnings charities all submitted video presentations as if they were making “elevator pitches” to a panel of minor celebrity judges on reality TV shows like “Dragon’s Den” or “Shark Tank.” The difference is they are trying to convince 100-plus women who are ready and willing to write a $100 cheque. A Q & A period follows.

“This gives charities the opportunity to tell people their story and what they do in the community,” said Meadows. “The women learn so much about them and some members have been known to later get

involved with the charities themselves.”

The vote takes place near the end of the meeting and each member writes a cheque for the organization receiving the most votes in the form of a group donation. For tax purposes, each member will receive a

receipt directly from the selected charity.

“It’s not just the donations, it’s the awareness and the impact on the community,” added Meadows.

“Some charities have no government funding, and this helps to keep their doors open.”

Hand in Hand Support was the recipient of the $10,000 group donation at the February 2024 meeting.

Meadows hinted that it was enough to buy a car to engage in the community for services they provide.

Hand in Hand will come back to the May 2024 meeting to be accountable and tell members how the money was spent.

Speaking of accountability, the Windsor Yacht Club has made a commitment to provide a facility for quarterly meeting, the Douglas Marketing Group operates the 100 Women Windsor website, and the Windsor Family Credit Union provides the refreshments.

One thing Meadows take pride in was still having members continue to engage in the community while on lockdown. Even during Covid - 100 Women Windsor was still making donations in the community virtually.

100 Windsor Women currently has 170 members who often bring guests to the meetings.

“Inevitably we have new members join almost every meeting, once they hear the stories of the charities/nonprofits, and they get to meet and socialize with other like-minded women,” said member Cathy Mombourquette in an email response. “Many run into old friends, colleagues and neighbours that they haven’t seen in years, and it becomes just an enjoyable atmosphere for all while supporting great organizations in our community.”

To find out more visit 100womenwindsor.com

Kenneth Pastushyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter