“1000-Lb. Best Friends”’ Vannessa Cross Wants a BBL After 250-Lb. Weight Loss: 'Addicted to Plastic Surgery' (Exclusive)

“I'm going to need my plastic surgeon to give me one of them pretty little round booties,” she tells PEOPLE, adding "I feel like I am the baddest woman alive"

TLC Vannessa Cross before and after her weight loss

Vannessa Cross, who was previously 450 lbs., lost 250 lbs. and got skin removal surgery

She tells PEOPLE her new confidence enables her to "hold my head up high"

She says her skin removal surgery was so easy that she is “addicted to plastic surgery” and wants to get a Brazilian butt lift

Vannessa Cross can’t wait to accomplish the next goal on her impressive weight loss journey.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, the 1000-Lb. Best Friends star opened up to PEOPLE and revealed that following her 250-lb. weight loss, she was finally approved for skin removal surgery. Now, the 46-year-old says she is “addicted to plastic surgery” and has her eyes on a BBL for her next procedure.

“Life has changed immensely for me, from being 450 and now I am under 200 lbs.,” she tells PEOPLE. “I actually go to the gym. I actually eat extremely healthy foods. I never saw myself living a healthy lifestyle and here I am.”

In addition to reaching 200 lbs., Cross’s latest accomplishment was getting approved for skin removal surgery and saying goodbye to "Betsy May” — the nickname she gave to the excess skin on her stomach.

“I got turned down by a couple plastic surgeons, which blew my mind because it wasn't nothing but a bunch of hanging skin,” she explains. “But finally, I found a doctor that accepted me and I had my plastic surgery.”

“I had Betsy May chopped off, honey!” she says while waving her arms in the air. “She gone! She's swimming somewhere!”

TLC Vannessa Cross before she gets skin surgery

Cross admits that it was scary and frustrating being told no again and again. She was starting to accept that her excess skin would be a permanent part of her.

“All I wanted was to be normal,” she says. “When I lost all my weight but still had that hanging skin, going to gym, every time I ran, you heard the fat roll slapping. People would look. You're wearing a tank top and you got your bat wings hanging down and they hear ‘pap pap pap.’”

“Now I get to go to the gym and run and have no issues whatsoever. That is amazing,” she continues. “I actually live life now. Instead of being the big person that's just existing, I'm living.”

Since the surgery, Cross says she’s trying to strengthen and tone the muscles in her arms and stomach where the excess skin was removed.

However, her next and “biggest goal” is to get a Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that uses “fat transfer techniques to achieve a fuller, rounder buttock contour,” according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.

“I'm a little bit addicted to plastic surgery because my healing was extremely easy and painless. So my next goal is a BBL. I want my Brazilian butt lift,” she says. “You know, white girl, no butt ever in my life. Mommy and daddy didn't have butt, so I'm going to need my plastic surgeon to give me one of them pretty little round booties.”

TLC Vannessa Cross

Even before the BBL, Cross boasts that her confidence level is through the roof and continuing to rise.

“I feel like I am the baddest woman alive and can't nobody touch me. I love being able to walk out the door every day and hold my head up high knowing I am somebody,” she tells PEOPLE. “Yes, maybe I was somebody at 450 lbs., but I was somebody that just wanted to stay hidden. Now Vannessa's out there, honey! I want the world to see me. I'm happy. I'm healthy.”

Feeling her best, Cross says she can’t wait for fans to see her journey to approval for skin removal surgery in the upcoming season 3 of 1000-Lb. Best Friends.



In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of the premiere, Cross shows off all the non-scale victories she’s accomplished since losing the weight. She can't believe that she can actually bend her legs enough to reach down and put on a pair of socks.

“I reach monumental goals every day that people of regular and average size have lived with every day of their life,” she said in the clip. “I can just stand up and walk. Getting out of bed. I don't have to have a bedside toilet. I don't have to wear diapers anymore.”

In the clip, Cross added that she also loves fitness now, and goes to the park to work out on her own. However, she struggles to do jumping jacks and high knees because of her excess skin.

“My confidence is getting stronger, but I do feel way more self-conscious when it comes to all my skin, all my flabs,” she shared while tucking her excess skin into her leggings. “Miss Betsy May, you make this hard, man.”

“The way it looks, it's not sexy, it's not cute. Let's keep it 100. I just feel like an old woman because of everything,” she said. “So I'm hoping and hoping and hoping to get approved for skin surgery in the next few weeks.”

Cross added in the clip, “I have been maintaining my weight so [fingers crossed].”

The season 3 premiere of 1,000-Lb. Best Friends airs Tuesday, October 22 at 10pm ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.

