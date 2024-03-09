£100m transport cash 'won't come tomorrow'

Herefordshire council leader Jonathan Lester

Councillors have £100m for transport projects but cannot do anything until the government sets out how the money can be spent.

A meeting of Herefordshire Council heard local representatives welcome the cash but question how much could be used this year.

Conservative leader Jonathan Lester cautioned that it might not arrive in the short-term.

“I would like to have it tomorrow so we can get cracking but it won’t arrive tomorrow," he said.

Mr Lester said the Department for Transport had promised guidance on how the money was to be spent and how the council could access it.

“When that is forthcoming we can start spending on progressing our infrastructure priorities,” he said.

The money is likely to be used on roads and railways along with active travel measures.

A new road strategy for the county is due to be adopted by the council’s cabinet in March.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links