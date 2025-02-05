101 citations! Man in Dalmatian onesie outruns police, K9s and tasers with one hand cuffed

A Florida man dressed in a Dalmatian onesie has been arrested after evading police and K9 units despite being tasered and partially handcuffed.

It was a rough day for Dylan Keith Devereaux, who fled after being initially spotted and pulled over by Florida Highway troopers in Pasco County on January 27, due to reckless driving, reported law enforcement authorities.

Devereaux took off at a high rate of speed, stopping once to drop off a passenger before speeding off again, according to FHP officers, who were hot on his tail.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a tree, and Devereaux leaped from the car. He was tasered and brought to the ground by troopers, according to a criminal probable cause affidavit obtained by ABC6.

The 36-year-old reportedly began fighting with troopers in the road in a bid to escape before managing to sprint away with one hand cuffed, the affidavit recounted.

Dylan Keith Devereaux is charged with 13 offenses, including reckless driving, battery and assault on an officer, and possession of methamphetamine (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Devereaux ran toward his nearby residence but fled into a forest instead.The trooper who saw him flee waited for backup before pursuing him, ABC6 reported.

A K9 unit was later deployed and the dog led law enforcement to the home, where officers met his partner, Megan Elizabeth Hamilton, according to the affidavit.

Hamilton, 31, explained that she could not let troopers inside because of the presence of drugs, troopers said

Police returned to the home the next morning with a warrant and arrested Devereaux. He’s charged with 13 offenses, including reckless driving, battery and assault on an officer, and possession of methamphetamine and a new, illegal substance.

Devereaux is currently incarcerated at Pasco Detention Center where his partner has also been taken into custody, according to records.